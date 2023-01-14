Former IPL chief Lalit Modi on Oxygen support: Bollywood star Sushmita Sen’s brother Rajeev wishes speedy recovery – Reuters





He was hospitalized after being infected with Covid twice in two weeks instagram Published: Sat Jan 14, 2023 8:11 PM Last update: Sat Jan 14, 2023 8:18 PM Lalit Modi, the former chairman and founder of the IPL (Indian Premier League), who recently made headlines for being in a relationship with Bollywood actor Sushmita Sen, has been put on oxygen after contracting doubles episodes of Covid in the space of two weeks “accompanied by influenza and deep pneumonia”. On Friday, Lalit took to Instagram and opened up about his condition, revealing he was in Mexico when he contracted the infection. He has now been transferred to London via air ambulance. “After 3 weeks of confinement with a double Covid in 2 weeks accompanied by flu and deep pneumonia – and post trying several times to leave. Finally landed via air ambulance accompanied by two superstar doctors and super efficient son who has so much did for me back in London. Flight was fine. Unfortunately still on external oxygen 24/7. Thanks to everyone at @vistajet for going the extra mile. I am extremely grateful to all . Love to all. Big hug,” Lalit shared on Instagram. Sharing a photo from an airport, he wrote in another post: “With my two saviors. The two doctors watched me seriously for 3 weeks. who specifically flew to Mexico City to accompany me to London. I have no words to describe that they sacrificed time etc to get me out I still need time to recover Currently on external oxygen 24/7. After learning of Lalit’s poor health, several people, including members of the sports and entertainment industries, sounded off in the comments section and wished her a speedy recovery. Rajeev Sen, brother of Lalit’s alleged girlfriend, Sushmita, also reacted. “Wishing you a speedy recovery Lalit. Stay strong,” he commented on social media. Lalit announced his relationship with Sushmita in July 2022. He made the revelation in a note and posted a series of photos on Instagram. He called the Bollywood actor his “better half”. “Just returned to London from a whirlwind #maldives #sardinia world tour with the families – not to mention my #most beautiful partner @sushmitasen47 – a fresh start, a new life at last. Over the moon. Love doesn’t mean marriage YET . BUT ONE THAT BY GOD’S GRACE WILL HAPPEN. I HAD JUST ANNOUNCED WE ARE TOGETHER (sic),” Lalit posted. He then changed his Instagram profile photo (with Sushmita), as well as the biography, which contained a line about him. A few months later, he deleted his profile picture and changed the bio, leading to breakup rumours. However, the Bollywood actor has neither confirmed nor denied the relationship or the alleged breakup.

