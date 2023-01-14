Why Seema Biswas is unhappy with the way mainstream Hindi cinema has treated her!





Very few would dispute Seema Bis’ performance in Shekhar Kapoors bandit queen ranks among the all-time greats. When Seema did queen of bandits, she was one of the main actresses in the National School of Drama’s repertoire company. The next work that brought Seema international fame was Deepa Mehtas Water. Seema once said to me: Once I sign a film, it becomes part of my life. I make a sincere effort in every film. I do my best to live up to the way a director imagines a character. Deepa is a director who knows what she wants and how to get it. I gave everything to Water. Seema is not really happy with the way mainstream Hindi cinema has treated her. She considers herself part of Bollywood. But does Bollywood have a place for an actress as advanced as Seema? After Bandit Queen tells Seema not to accept Khamoshi the Musical. She was warned that she had to be inserted into the role of heroine mothers. She is happy to have done it. Seema followed her instincts. She knew nothing about how Bollywood worked. As a passionate actress, she aspires to do more roles like bandit queen and The water in this life. When bandit queen became so unnecessarily controversial that it hurt Seemas’ career. Seeme patiently awaits other roles as Bandit Queen, Water and Khamoshi. Another rare opportunity Seema had to shine was at Sooraj Barjatyas Wedding. She knows that the trend in Indian cinema is to place an actress over 35 in the senior bracket. Sometimes when she sees a good performance or a good movie, she starts crying and worrying. She admits, I’m dying to do important roles. I wish I had the power, the temper or the caliber to make my own films. But I do not. I have a long way to go. I may not be a great actress. But even for a two-minute role, I give 100%. Every time Seema completes a role, she watches the performance and feels dissatisfied. Deepa Mehta remembers being agitated with Seema for her lack of confidence in her own abilities. Seema told Deepa that she had complete confidence in Deepas’ abilities. Not in his own capacity. Deepa Mehta is full of praise for Seema. She is one of my favorite actresses from any part of the world. She can play anything. I worked with her in five films. In each, she was a completely different person. There’s nothing Seema can’t do. I’m dying to work with her again. Seema said. I’m dying to do a good job. I am not a limited actress. But I can only prove myself when I have the chance. Subhash K Jhai is a journalist based in Patna. He’s been writing about Bollywood for long enough to know the industry inside out. Read allLatest news,New trends,Cricket News,bollywood news,India NewsandEntertainment Newshere. follow us onFacebook,Twitterand Instagram

