kartik aaryan walking in the footsteps of shahrukh khan.!!!!





Recently, a video of Kartik Aaryan and Shah Rukh Khan went viral on social media in which SRK was seen touching Kartiks cheeks and whispering in his ears. On this issue, Kartik revealed that the superstar praised his performance in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. Kartik shared the details and said that SRK came to see him and told him that he loved his movie and that he was fabulous in the movie. The Freddy actor added that he was very happy that SRK had seen the film and thought it was necessary to let him know he loved it too. Kartik Aryan has spared no effort to maintain his chocolatey good boy image in B-City. Starting as the Punchnama boy in Sonu and now as Shehzada, his journey has ironically somehow resembled the Badshah of Bollywood. Or is it just our guesses!!! Let’s find out:- NO SPONSOR

Both actors had done it all on their own without having any prior support or sponsor in the industry. Starting with small projects in their infancy and aiming for this big one, they have both come so far. CURRENT NAME CHANGE

We all know them as Shah Rukh Khan and Kartik Aaryan but do you know those are not their real names. In fact, it was their stage name that they changed from Kartik Tiwari to Kartik Aaryan and at the time of Shahrukh’s birth, his maternal grandmother named him Abdul Rehman, but his father named him more later Shah Rukh Khan. REPRESENT THE VARIETY OF ROLES

We all grew up watching Shahrukh as a romantic Raj in DDLJ, Flirty Rahul in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, again as creepy and obsessed Rahul in Darr, sometimes as passionately loving Dev Paro in Devdas, and many more . Likewise, Kartik Aaryan also gives us a taste of all flavors sometimes like Rajat or Anshul Gogo in punchnama series, like Anwar Khan in Silvat short film, Sonu in SKTKS, like Arjun Pathak in Dhamaka and like Dr. Freddy in Freddy and many others . DELIVER THE MONOLOGY

As we all know Kartik Aaryan continuous five minute monologue dialogue in Pyar ka Punchnama then breaking his own record in part 2 making it a ten minute monologue. The King of Romance also delivered a romantic monologue, with Aman reading a blank letter for Naina to Kal Ho Na Ho. DUAL ROLE

King Khan has been seen playing dual roles in movies like Duplicate like Bablu and Manu, in Paheli, in Fan, in Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi. Kartik is also seen in the movie Love Aaj Kal-2, playing the dual role at different times as Veer Taneja and Raghuvendra Singh. BADSHAH AND SHEHZADA FROM BOLLYWOOD

What else they are both similar is in their weird titles or names given to them by their fans. Where Shahrukh is known by titles like SRK, King Khan, King of Romance, King of Bollywood and Baadshah. Kartik Aaryan gave cute names like Gogo, Sonu, Guddu, Chintu, Rooh Baba and now Bantu and Shehzada.

