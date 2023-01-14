19 Polynesian actors in Hollywood





While Hollywood still has a long way to go when it comes to diversity, the past few years have seen more and more Polynesian actors in major roles. And as a Samoan woman, I love seeing it! So here are 19 Polynesian actors who are making big strides in Hollywood: Born in Hawaii, Jason is native Hawaiian on his father’s side and German, Irish and Pawnee on his mother’s side. After the world fell in love with him game of throneshe then starred in Border, To seeand the Aquaman movies. In May, we will see him join the Fast and furious franchisee in x fast. And I can’t wait for his next show, War chief. The New Zealand-born actor is of Samoan and European descent, and he received his matai (chief) title last year. He became a household name playing Archie Andrews on Riverdalebut you can also find it in The hate you give and I still believe. And did you know that KJ is a talented musician? In 2021, he released an indie folk-rock album titled Clocks. 3. Dwayne The Rock Johnson Dwayne is Samoan on his mother’s side and black on his father’s side. After rising to fame as a WWE wrestler, he became the Hollywood star we know and love today. He’s been in everything since Fast and furious franchised to Moana to the Jumanji movies. And last year he became the first Samoan to play a superhero with black adam! Born in New Zealand, Taika is Mori on his father’s side and Russian Jew on his mother’s side. Is there anything this man can’t do? He wrote, directed and starred in both What we do in the shadows and JoJo Rabbitfor which he became the first Mori filmmaker to win an oscar of the best adapted scenario. He has directed several Marvel movies Thor movies and an episode of The Mandalorian. Currently, he writes for the show he co-created, Reservation dogs. and his movie Wilderpeople Hunt is a masterpiece! Do yourself a favor and watch it if you ever need a laugh. Born in Hawaii, Auli’i is of Hawaiian, Puerto Rican, Portuguese, Chinese, and Irish descent. After making her acting debut as the voice of Moana, Auli’i returned to Disney as Ariel in ABC’s live-action rendition of The little Mermaid. Since then, she starred in the drama film All together now and teen comedy show Darby and the dead. And she will be playing Janis in the next mean girls music movie! Actor Mori is known for his powerful New Zealand films like whale rider and The black horse, as well as his long career in Hollywood. He’s been in tons of stuff including Live free or die hard, Fear the living deadand Hobbs & Shaw. More recently, he played Tonowari, the leader of the Metkayina clan, in Avatar: The Way of the Water. The New Zealand-born actor is of Mori and European descent. He was so funny in Flight of the Conchords! Jemaine joined Taika Waititi as an actor, writer and director in What we do in the shadows. He’s done tons of voice acting for animated movies, including Despicable Me, Rio, Moanaand The Lego Batman Movie. He’s also been in hits like Men in Black 3 and Avatar: The Way of the Water. Born in New Zealand, Rose is Samoan on her father’s side and Croatian and Scottish on her mother’s side. This woman can do it all, she is an actress, writer, comedian, director and podcast host. You can find his stand-up special, horndogand comedy series, Starstruckon HBO Max. On his father’s side, the actor is Samoan, and on his mother’s side, he is Hungarian Jewish. Best known for playing Jerry on The Walking DeadCooper was also in Stop and catch fire and the Shazam movies. Alex is Samoan and Mori on his father’s side and white on his mother’s side. After gaining huge success on YouTube for his music, he landed a starring role in Finding Ohana. He plays Walter in Doogie Kameloha, MD and Alex in Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin. Born in Hawaii, Kelly is of Hawaiian, Chinese, and English descent. After winning Miss Teen USA 1985 and Miss Hawaii USA 1993, she landed roles in The Scorpion King and the x-men film X-2. She’s been on teen shows like The Vampire Diaries and The 100and she voiced Stacy in Phineas and Ferb. Currently, she plays Admiral Ozawa in The Orville. Born in Australia and raised in New Zealand, the actress is Mori on her mother’s side and white on her father’s side. I absolutely loved her in whale rider (one of my favorite movies of all time). Since then she has been in The story of the Nativity, Star Wars: Episode III Revenge of the Sith, and game of thrones. Currently, she plays Hana in FBI: Most Wanted. The New Zealand-born actor is of Mori, Samoan and Niuean descent. Alex had starring roles in When we go to war, Shortland Streetand Night Raiders. Currently he plays Kai in NCIS: Hawaii and Valandil in The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. Born in Hawaii, the actor is of Hawaiian and Japanese descent. You probably know her as Sandra in Hypermarketbut she also appeared in Parks and recreation, The Big Bang Theoryand The Raven’s House. Born in Australia, the actor is Tongan. He rose to prominence playing Dwayne Johnson in Young Rockbut he was also excellent in Marco Polo and black adam. Born in Hawaii, the Hawaii native actor was a famous surfer before turning to acting. This year she was To see, The Last Manhuntand Cape. Mainei recently announced that she is joining the cast of Jason Momoa’s upcoming show, War chief. Born in New Zealand, the actor is of Samoan, Mori and European descent. She started out in theater and produced a musical Pacific Islander before doing shows in New York. For the past few years, she has played Ata Johnson (Dwayne Johnson’s mother) in Young Rock. The Tongan actor was born in New Zealand. After a role in Sione’s wedding (my favorite Pacific Island comedy!), he appeared in the finale Hobbit film, Solo: A Star Wars Storyand Hobbs & Shaw. Currently, he plays Afa Anoa'i in Young Rock. 19. And finally: Temuera Morrison Born in New Zealand, the actor is of Mori, Scottish and Irish descent. He's been into tons of stuff, like star wars movies, Moanaand the Aquaman movies. After appearing in The Mandalorianhe even had his own show, Boba Fett's Book! Who is your favorite Polynesian actor? Anything I missed? LMK in the comments below!

