Robbie Knievel, daredevil son of Evel Knievel, dies at 60 | Entertainment

Robbie Knievel, an American stuntman who set records with stunt motorcycle jumps by following his father’s tire tracks in search of thrills, including at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas in 1989 and a sinkhole in the Grand Canyon one decade later died in Nevada, his brother said. He was 60 years old.
Robbie Knievel died early Friday at a hospice in Reno, Nevada, after battling pancreatic cancer, Kelly Knievel said.
Daredevils don’t live an easy life, says Kelly Knievel The Associated Press. It was a big daredevil. People don’t really understand how scary it is what my brother did.
As a child, Robbie Knievel started riding a bike to emulate his famous father, Evel Knievel, who died in 2007 in Clearwater, Florida.
However, where Evel Knievel nearly died from injuries when he crashed his Harley-Davidson while jumping over the fountains at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas in 1967, Robbie completed the jump in 1989 using a Honda. specially designed.
Robbie Knievel also did headline-grabbing Las Vegas Strip jumps over a row of limos in1998 at the Tropicana Hotel; between two buildings at the Jockey Club in 1999; and a New Year’s Eve jump amid fireworks in front of a volcanic attraction at the Mirage on December 31, 2008.
After crash-landing to perform a motorcycle jump over a 220-foot (61-meter) sinkhole on an Indian reservation outside Grand Canyon National Park in 1999, Robbie Knievel noted that his father still had wanted to skip the spectacular natural site in Arizona, but never did. Robbie Knievel broke his leg in his accident.
Evel Knievel instead attempted to fly over a mile-wide sinkhole in Idaho’s Snake River Canyon in September 1974. His rocket-powered bicycle crashed into the canyon as his reserve parachute deployed.
Robbie Knievels’ brother recalled other stunts, including a 2004 jump over a row of military planes on the deck of the aircraft carrier USS Intrepid, a museum in New York.
Robbie Knievel, who introduced himself as Kaptain Robbie Knievel, set several stunt records but also failed several times. In 1992, at age 29,He was hurtwhen it crashed into the 22nd of 25 pickup trucks lined up at a 180-foot (55-meter) reach in Cerritos, California.
The injuries have taken a toll on him, Kelly Knievel said on Friday.
Kelly Knievel lives in Las Vegas. He said his brother died with three daughters by his side: Krysten Knievel Hansson of Chicago, Karmen Knievel of Missoula, Mont., and Maria Collins of Waldport, Ore.
Services were not immediately scheduled, but Kelly Knievel said her brother will be buried with other family members in Butte, Mont.