Steven Spielberg’s collaborator, John Williams, reflects on his retirement | Entertainment
Steven Spielberg’s longtime composer John Williams isn’t retiring.
Williams had previously insisted the next ‘Indiana Jones’ movie would be his last but admitted that after working with Spielberg on ‘The Fabelmans’ he wasn’t ready to give up the job.
Speaking to Variety, in a joint appearance with Spielberg, John, 90, said: “Well, Steven is a lot of things. He’s a director, he’s a producer, he’s a chef studio, he’s a writer, he’s a philanthropist, he’s a One thing he’s not, he’s a man to whom you can say no.
A shocked Steven replied at the American Cinematheque event: “You never told me that before today.”
And John continued: “I turned 90 and I met a woman my age in Boston. She was a very nice lady, exactly the same age as me, and I told her, the most beautiful decade of a man’s life is 80 to 90, if you have your health, because if you reach 90 there is a huge compensation You see everything with such a magnetic vision that you see the most beautiful thing in the world is the Peruvian Butterflies There is nothing more beautiful than this And so this is the greatest decade.
“And she said, No, the best decade in a person’s life is 90 to 100. So I’m going to stay for a while but also, you can’t retire from music. I said earlier , it’s like breathing. It’s your life. It’s my life. And so a day without music is a mistake.”
Steven, 76, joked: “I have to work, to know what I do next.”
Spielberg and Williams have worked together for over 50 years and the director said: “It’s very difficult to sum up because we were always together, and so I feel like when I start thinking about summarizing, it’s is almost like the two are retiring at the same time. I just found out that’s not the case. So obviously that’s a whole new wrinkle in the story, other pages, other chapters.
