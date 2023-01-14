Kelsea Ballerini Spotted With Actor Chase Stokes, Internet Bursts





Photos of Kelsea Ballerini watching the National Championship game at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California with External banks Stars Chase Stokes, Austin North and other celebrities on Monday (January 9) went viral, sparking rumors of a new romance between her and Stokes. Ballerini headlined the Allstate Championship Tailgate ahead of the TCU vs. Georgia showdown. However, her vocal performance is not what has since driven her fans crazy. The buzz started when Raising Canes CEO Todd Graves posted photos from the evening. Fans noticed Ballerini standing next to Stokes, but a friend standing next to a friend isn’t exactly worthy of a new couple alert. It was the actor’s post that set off the alarm. Stokes posted a photo carousel on social media of random life moments, and after a few scrolls, we’re sure a few jaws dropped…did Stokes just start a relationship with Ballerini?! With only their backs showing and the country singer’s Instagram handle tagged, the two seemed quite comfortable with each other. You can see Ballerini leaning over Stokes as they watched the game. Ballerini commented “go flights,” on Stokes’ post, adding an emoji of a monkey covering her face. This comment has racked up over 2,225 likes. Chase Stokes Instagram Chase Stokes Instagram This comment is not the first joke between the two. Stokes also left remarks on the singer’s social posts. The actor left this comment after Ballerini’s recent vacation with pop singer Fletcher: “Could you please add some very hot sake to the list on slide 8 please with a burnt fingertip.” Since Stokes’ post, several fans have taken to social media to debunk or promote the potential relationship. Whether the two are truly together or not, only time will tell. However, they have not provided any clarification so far. Ballerini announced her divorce from country singer Morgan Evans in August 2022, saying, “This deeply difficult decision is the result of a journey of love, growth and effort that has finally come to an end. It’s hard to find the words here…but I feel extremely grateful for the years of marriage to Morgan and hopeful for the seasons to come.” The couple finalized their divorce on Nov. 15, the same day Ballerini found out she had been nominated for a Grammy. She also collected the keys to her new “dream house” that day before ending the evening with a performance at the Grand Ole Opry. Ballerini has already started 2023 with great news regarding his career. The singer added a second North American leg to her heart first Tour in March. It will kick off in Toronto on March 6 and wrap up March 18 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. 16 Shocking Country Celebrity Breakups These heartbreaking breakup songs hurt too

