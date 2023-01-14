STARS AND STRIKES FAMILY ENTERTAINMENT CENTER UPCOMING JOB FAIRS IN MYRTLE BEACH, SOUTH CAROLINA | Business





The company is preparing for the opening of its 16th location ATLANTA, Jan. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Georgia-based Stars and Strikes is preparing to open its new family entertainment center in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. Stars and Strikes is hosting career fairs at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center (2101 N Oak Street) from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. on January 16, 17, 23, and 24. The company hires a variety of positions including: servers, bartenders, BOH and FOH team members, bowling alley attendants, arcade attendants, ax throwing attendants, arcade game technicians, track and birthday party hosts. The 52,500 square foot entertainment facility located at 600 Coastal Grand Circle at the Coastal Grand Mall will house 24 bowling lanes, 8 of which are VIP lanes inside the upscale S&S Lounge. The 24 bowling lanes will feature SPARK Augmented Reality Bowling, an immersive, high-tech bowling experience that brings the lanes to life! The new Myrtle Beach location will provide fun for guests of all ages. In addition to bowling, Stars and Strikes will feature other attractions including a 10,000 square foot arcade with over 100 arcade and virtual reality games, a multi-story laser tag arena, ax throwing and a large full-service bar surrounded by large screen TVs for sports. The Stars and Strikes Restaurant in Myrtle Beach will feature chef-prepared fresh cuisine, including a variety of appetizers, salads, sandwiches, specialty pizzas and other homemade dishes. Stars and Strikes has made it a priority to provide healthy, delicious dining options and a welcome enhancement to the entire entertainment experience. “We’re thrilled to open our doors to Myrtle Beach, and can’t wait to hire a fun crew!” said Chris Albano, managing partner and co-founder of Stars and Strikes. The new Myrtle Beach facility also includes premium corporate event space in the exclusive S&S Lounge that will accommodate over 100 guests with a full private bar. S&S Lounge offers VIP bowling alleys in an upscale setting ideal for corporate and group events of all sizes. New Stars and Strikes will offer affordable birthday party packages custom-designed to fit budgets of all sizes. Stars and Strikes takes great pride in providing an incredibly fun birthday party experience for kids of all ages that’s easy and affordable for parents. Stars and Strikes birthday parties are consistently voted the #1 birthday parties by several local media outlets. With fifteen existing locations across Georgia, Alabama, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee, the Stars and Strikes location in Myrtle Beach will appeal to guests of all ages looking for a safe, clean entertainment center and smoke-free that’s kid- friendly. ABOUT STARS AND STRIKES Locally owned and operated, Stars and Strikes Family Entertainment Centers provide a fun and friendly atmosphere for the whole family. In addition to state-of-the-art bowling alleys, attractions include bumper cars, laser tag, ax throwing, arcade games, and a bar and restaurant offering healthy choices and classic American fare. Stars and Strikes currently employs over 1,500 people throughout the Southeast. There’s something for everyone at Stars and Strikes. For more information, visit www.StarsAndStrikes.com or call 678-965-5707. Show original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/stars-and-strikes-family-entertainment-center-upcoming-job-fairs-in-myrtle-beach-south-carolina-301721833.html SOURCE Stars and Strikes Family Entertainment Centers

Copyright 2023 PR Newswire Association LLC. All rights reserved.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.valdostadailytimes.com/ap/business/stars-and-strikes-family-entertainment-center-upcoming-job-fairs-in-myrtle-beach-south-carolina/article_d12579a8-4365-58d1-9786-21e25ff70aaf.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos