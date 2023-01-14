STARS AND STRIKES FAMILY ENTERTAINMENT CENTER UPCOMING JOB FAIRS IN MYRTLE BEACH, SOUTH CAROLINA | Business

The company is preparing for the opening of its 16th location
ATLANTA, Jan. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Georgia-based Stars and Strikes is preparing to open its new family entertainment center in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. Stars and Strikes is hosting career fairs at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center (2101 N Oak Street) from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. on January 16, 17, 23, and 24.
The company hires a variety of positions including: servers, bartenders, BOH and FOH team members, bowling alley attendants, arcade attendants, ax throwing attendants, arcade game technicians, track and birthday party hosts.
The 52,500 square foot entertainment facility located at 600 Coastal Grand Circle at the Coastal Grand Mall will house 24 bowling lanes, 8 of which are VIP lanes inside the upscale S&S Lounge. The 24 bowling lanes will feature SPARK Augmented Reality Bowling, an immersive, high-tech bowling experience that brings the lanes to life! The new Myrtle Beach location will provide fun for guests of all ages. In addition to bowling, Stars and Strikes will feature other attractions including a 10,000 square foot arcade with over 100 arcade and virtual reality games, a multi-story laser tag arena, ax throwing and a large full-service bar surrounded by large screen TVs for sports.
The Stars and Strikes Restaurant in Myrtle Beach will feature chef-prepared fresh cuisine, including a variety of appetizers, salads, sandwiches, specialty pizzas and other homemade dishes. Stars and Strikes has made it a priority to provide healthy, delicious dining options and a welcome enhancement to the entire entertainment experience.
“We’re thrilled to open our doors to Myrtle Beach, and can’t wait to hire a fun crew!” said Chris Albano, managing partner and co-founder of Stars and Strikes.
The new Myrtle Beach facility also includes premium corporate event space in the exclusive S&S Lounge that will accommodate over 100 guests with a full private bar. S&S Lounge offers VIP bowling alleys in an upscale setting ideal for corporate and group events of all sizes.
New Stars and Strikes will offer affordable birthday party packages custom-designed to fit budgets of all sizes. Stars and Strikes takes great pride in providing an incredibly fun birthday party experience for kids of all ages that’s easy and affordable for parents. Stars and Strikes birthday parties are consistently voted the #1 birthday parties by several local media outlets.
With fifteen existing locations across Georgia, Alabama, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee, the Stars and Strikes location in Myrtle Beach will appeal to guests of all ages looking for a safe, clean entertainment center and smoke-free that’s kid- friendly.
ABOUT STARS AND STRIKES
Locally owned and operated, Stars and Strikes Family Entertainment Centers provide a fun and friendly atmosphere for the whole family. In addition to state-of-the-art bowling alleys, attractions include bumper cars, laser tag, ax throwing, arcade games, and a bar and restaurant offering healthy choices and classic American fare. Stars and Strikes currently employs over 1,500 people throughout the Southeast. There’s something for everyone at Stars and Strikes. For more information, visit www.StarsAndStrikes.com or call 678-965-5707.
