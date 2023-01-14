Hotel history has its place at Swampscott Town Hall





Swampscott resident Mike Cohen attends the ‘Eras ​​of Swampscott Hotels’ exhibit on display at Swampscott City Hall. (Spenser Hasak)

SWAMPSCOTT The Historical Board opened a new exhibit at City Hall entitled The Swampscott Hotel Era. The exhibit, curated by Commission Vice Chairman Jonathan Leamon, tells the story of Swampscott as a North Coast resort destination from the 1800s until recently, according to the exhibit’s welcome plaque. Lured by cool seaside breezes, guests would often spend weeks or even the entire summer at resorts and hotels of a remarkable range of sizes and styles, the welcome plaque says. The exhibit details The Cliff Hotel, Willey House, Capn Jacks Inn, Hotel Beacon, The Bellevue, Lincoln House Hotel, Sunbeam Inn, The Colony and many more. The Cliff Hotel, which was built in 1847, was a boarding house in town from 1852. The Knowlton family built and ran the hotel. Its size, location, and name can be seen on one of Swampscott’s earliest maps, according to the hotel’s exhibit description. Map records show the continuity of this delightfully located little hotel from 1852 until around the First World War. The house was in ruins in 1928. The Willey House, which was built by James and Fannie Willey in 1910, started out as a boarding house and then grew into a hotel that lasted until the 1970s, according to the exhibit description. The Willey House, remembered by the Erlewine brothers, who moved to Swampscott in 1956, “was an old-fashioned hotel with a nightclub on the first floor and hallways of closed doors on the upper floors. It was a large three-story house and was probably as much a rooming house as a hotel,” the description reads, quoting the words of the Erlewine brothers. Capn Jacks Inn was the last one standing, according to its description. The demise of Capn Jacks in 2012 marked the end of the hotel era in Swampscott, he said. The owner received an offer he couldn’t refuse, and the three houses were demolished, replaced by the Concordia condominium. The uproar in Swampscott was considerable and the loss of the familiar streetscape came as a great shock. The rest of the hotels history can be found in the exhibit, which is on the first floor of City Hall. We have artifacts of definitely The New Ocean House which was in town until 1969 until it burned down the Preston Hotel, the Lincoln Hotel, said Nancy Schultz, chairwoman of the Historical Commission. Swampscott’s Mike Cohen was watching the exhibit on Thursday afternoon and said he remembered the fire at The New Ocean House. He and his friends used to explore certain parts of the hotel they had access to, he said. This is the commission’s fourth exhibit of Swampscott’s history, she said. The first, from late 2021, involved Elihu Thompson. Another focused on the ancient history of Swampscott and the third on Aboriginal people. Our mission is to preserve and educate Swampscott’s history, Schultz said. We believe that by educating the citizens of Swampscott about all of these diverse stories, people will truly understand the importance of preservation.

