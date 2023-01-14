‘Taarak Mehta Ka…’ actor knew he was going to die, his latest note goes viral





Popular Marathi actor, Sunil Holkar is no longer with us as he passed away on January 14, 2023, at the age of 40. The actor was popular for his work on the iconic daily soap opera, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmahand the heartbreaking news of his passing shocked the entire entertainment industry. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor, Sunil Holkar has died of cirrhosis of the liver The entire cast and crew of the series are still trying to cope with the absence of Ghanshyam Nayak, who played ‘Nattu Kaka’ in the series and passed away on October 3, 2021. Thus, he is not no wonder Sunil Holkar’s demise is too much for fans of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. If the information is to be believed, the actor suffered from life-threatening chronic liver damage, the last stage of which was cirrhosis. Recommended Reading: Virat Kohli Admits He Was ‘Unfair’ And ‘Grumpy’ To His Wife, Anushka Sharma During Her Low Stage Sunil Holkar knew he was going to die that’s why he wrote a note before he died Shortly after Sunil Holkar’s disappearance, there were many reports that he knew his time had come, as he had battled severe liver damage enough. However, once he had reached the final stage of his liver disease, cirrhosis, he had already realized that he would soon die. As a result, he told his friend to type his last message for everyone before he died. In his Instagram note, Sunil thanked everyone who supported him during his lifetime and apologized for his mistakes. The Marathi actor concluded his latest post by saying he wants people to forgive him if he has hurt someone. For now, the note is making the rounds on social networks. In addition to being recognized for his work in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Sunil Holkar was also quite famous in Marathi cinema. Over the years he had worked in many Marathi films, some of them are like Mandali Tumchyasathi Kay Pan, Lau Ka Laath, Sagla Karun Bhagle, And the list continues. Don’t miss: Dharmendra celebrates Lohri with his son, Bobby and his grandsons, Karan, Rajveer, Aryaman, the fans salute them Speaking of Sunil Holkar’s family, the talented actor is survived by his wife and two children. The beloved wife and children barely made their way into the limelight as they preferred to live a low-key life. During his lifetime, the actor used to share very few photos of his family on his social media, as he believed in keeping his life a secret. However, there is a rare family photo on the internet that shows Sunil with his wife and two children. All of the family members could be spotted pairing up in white. The photo is currently doing the rounds on the net. Rest in peace, Sunil Holkar. Also Read: Deepika Padukone Lookalike Recreates His Controversial Song ‘Besharam Rang’, Netizens React AWESOME NEWS! Now you can download BollywoodShaadis app and never miss a story. Get the app AWESOME NEWS! Now you can download BollywoodShaadis app and never miss a story. Choose your device android or iOS (Apple)

