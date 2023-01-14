Why Directors Predict Tough Studio Negotiations

The headquarters of the Directors Guild of America is pictured on April 16, 2020 in Los Angeles. In a recent memo, union leadership telegraphed that contract negotiations would be difficult. (Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Throughout its 87-year history, the Directors Guild of America has only staged a strike once a To go for a walk in 1987 which lasted 5 minutes (or 12 minutes according to some accounts).

Unlike the Writers Guild of America and SAG-AFTRA, the DGA has traditionally avoided confrontations with studios, negotiated early, and remained mum about its goals.

But this year may be different.

In a recent message to its 19,000 members, DGA leaders have signaled that negotiations will be difficult and that the union is in no rush to start negotiating a new contract to replace the one that expires on June 3. They also indicated they might let the Writers Guild of America and SAG-AFTRA go first, a notable departure from practice in recent years in which the DGA preferred to take the lead and establish a bargaining model for the other unions, whose contracts also expire in June.

Such a move could give more bargaining power to the more vocal WGA which many say is set to strike for the first time since the 100-day walkout in 2007-08 and underscores the level of discontent between the unions. of Hollywood and their employers.

“This year promises to be an extremely challenging trading environment, one of the toughest and most complex we have faced in many years as studios continue to consolidate and become increasingly vertically integrated. , and with the extraordinary economic headwinds facing our industry and our nation,” the DGA said. Negotiations Committee Chairman Jon Avnet and National Executive Director Russell Hollander in a joint statement on Monday.

So what’s behind the growing unrest?

In their message, the executives addressed the sweeping changes in the industry that have occurred during the pandemic and amid a surge in streaming, which has created new job opportunities but also heightened concerns over the how directors, writers and actors are paid on several new platforms as fewer people watch movies on the big screen.

“The negotiations this year go beyond negotiating a solid contract for the next three years, they are about charting a course for the future of our industry and securing hundreds of thousands of good union jobs. “, added Avnet and Hollander, echoing a similar post they delivered in November.

The main objectives of the DGA include the fight for higher wages, which have been eroded by inflation; secure more funding for its health and pension plans, which have been rocked by steep stock market losses; and a better deal on streaming residuals that directors and others perceive after the shows first air.

With each of the studios now owning their own streaming services, one of the challenges for DGA members, as well as other creators in Hollywood, is the lack of transparency around how residuals are calculated.

Historically, studios had to pay members every time their show or movie aired, now it’s harder for creators to track how many times their content has been viewed and the size of the audience.

Shortening TV seasons and the fact that residual payments often take the form of lump sums, rather than an income stream that can sustain creators throughout their careers, add to the friction.

It remains to be seen whether the DGA and the other unions will be able to keep their promises of better pay and working conditions.

The big media companies that own the studios face their own pressures. They cut jobs amid fears of a recession, lackluster box office returns and questions about the viability of the streaming business as subscriptions slowed.

“It’s going to be difficult and they want to manage expectations because there are currently headwinds on consolidation within our industry and we’re almost in a recession,” said Dimitry Krol, senior counsel at law firm Loeb & Loeb.

USC history professor Steve Ross also predicts a tough fight.

“I feel like studios and TV entities are going to dig in,” Ross said. “They’ve seen a big surge in revenue during COVID with everyone turning to streaming and now we know streaming service subscriptions have dropped. So they’ll be looking at ways to keep profits high.”

A representative for the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers, which represents major studios, declined to comment.

Certainly, the industry was on the alert that 2020 would be the year that Hollywood would see its first strike since 2007. But the pandemic removed any leverage the unions had to leave.

And some industry veterans say it’s too early to predict whether a strike will take place this year.

The DGA has not yet set any negotiation dates for the studios. And the WGA has also told its members that reports that it will strike are premature, according to a post on its website.

There has been friction in the past between the unions, with WGA leaders rejecting the idea that they have to follow any bargaining pattern set by another guild or bargain early.

The WGA prefers to wait closer to the expiration of his contract to accept any agreement. “Deadlines do business,” said a WGA source who was not authorized to speak publicly.

The writers wanted the three unions to partner and negotiate jointly with the studios, as studios do, but that was not possible, the person said.

Absent this, the WGA would prefer that the other unions suspend negotiations so that they can negotiate first.

The writers aren’t expected to begin talks with studios until March, the source said.

“We will only start negotiating when we believe we have the most leverage to secure the best deal possible for DGA directors and their teams,” Avnet and Hollander said in their statement to members.

Some observers believe that the other unions could let the WGA lead the negotiations this year, as they did in 2007.

“In the past, this WGA has been the most radical of the three and it’s been the most likely to go on strike,” Ross said. “I think they’re going to fight from the start. I think the DGA wants to see what kind of deal the WGA can make.”

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.