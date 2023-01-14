How a diver went from shark attack survivor to conservationist

He was their prey, then became their protector.

Paul De Gelder was a diver in the Australian Navy, leading counter-terrorism exercises in Sydney Harbour. In 2009, a 9ft bull shark snagged him for breakfast.

Encountering a tiger shark for the first time in the Bahamas, 2018 (Courtesy of HarperCollins)

I was like a chew toy for this predator, writes De Gelder in Shark: Why we Need to Save the Worlds Most Misunderstood Predator. My life did flash before my eyes, but a strange thing happened. It dropped. I was pulled out of the water and several surgeries later woke up to find I was missing half an arm and a leg.

People would understand if he refused to swim again or developed a lifelong hatred of sea life that has been around for millions of years.

But as he recovered, I started to learn more about sharks, writes De Gelder. I wanted to understand what had changed my life, and the more I learned, the more I realized how much we humans change theirs.

“Shark: why we need to save the world’s most misunderstood predator” by Paul de Gelder (Mudlark)

Since then, De Gelder has been a regular on Discovery Channels Shark Week, even swimming with the kind of fanged fish that attacked him. This made him a conservationist with a mission to help save sharks.

He knows it’s a tough campaign. Humans have wiped out 90% of the big fish in the oceans over the past half century. Still, convincing people that sharks need to be protected can be a tough sell.

Although De Gelder has come to love these animals, he realizes that most people look at them and hear the Jaws theme. Sharks are man-eating monsters, most people assume. The truth, acknowledges De Gelder, is a bit more complicated.

But before we can appreciate these fantastical and ancient animals, he insists, we need to understand them.

First, about those teeth. They fascinate us, and it is true that some species have ferocious bites. Their teeth are constantly growing back and can change shape as the animal ages to accommodate different diets.

The great white shark can have up to seven rows of exposed teeth at a time and can crawl through around 30,000 teeth in its lifetime, writes De Gelder. No wonder they don’t have cavities.

Yet these teeth are, surprisingly, less critical for some species. Two of the largest the whale shark and the basking shark eat mostly plankton. They swim slowly through the oceans with their mouths wide open, gobbling up any tiny organism that swims inside.

Paul De Gelder using therapy bands in bed for exercise in 2009. (Courtesy of HarperCollins)

There are over 500 species of sharks, and because many live in the deepest parts of the ocean, new ones were still being discovered. The ninja lantern shark, whose eyes glow in the dark, was only first spotted in 2010. Their names may be as striking as their features.

For example, there’s the phenomenally ugly goblin shark and the megamouth, another slow plankton eater. There’s the famous T-shaped hammerhead shark and the oceanic whitetip shark, whose predatory skills have earned it the nickname sea bass.

The epaulette shark has developed some interesting tricks: it can live up to an hour out of water and can walk on its fins shockingly. Slipping out of the ocean at night, he roams the nearby tidal pools, enjoying a late supper of crabs, clams and shrimp.

Less demanding in its diet is the tiger shark.

Tiger sharks have been found with extremely strange things in their stomachs, including a horse’s head and a fur coat, writes De Gelder. In the stomach of a tiger shark, believe it or not, they found an entire chicken coop, with the chickens still inside!

As a survivor of a shark attack, De Gelder knows how dangerous these animals can be. While he’s not a fan of movies like Jaws that play on our fears (he doesn’t even like the Shark Tale cartoon), he recognizes the real risks of encountering one of these apex predators in the ocean. .

His book tells several stories of man-eaters, two of which inspired Jaws.

The first occurred in New Jersey in the summer of 1916, when a serial killer shark prowled some 80 miles of coastline for 12 days. Four people were killed and one was seriously injured. A panic broke out. President Woodrow Wilson held emergency meetings and a $5,000 reward was offered to whoever killed the fish.

Using hooks, guns and even dynamite, people took to the waters off New Jersey in search of revenge, glory and money, writes De Gelder. What followed was a massacre, with hundreds of sharks killed.

Most of the sharks killed weren’t even dangerous, but eventually the fishermen caught and dispatched a great white. That was the culprit considering he had 15 pounds of human remains in his stomach.

After that, the Jersey attacks ceased.

The second story was about the sinking of the USS Indianapolis during World War II. Torpedoed by a Japanese submarine, it caught fire and began to sink. Due to lack of time or life rafts, many sailors jumped overboard.

Then the sharks appeared.

It is difficult to catalog the causes of death; many sailors were already seriously injured when they jumped. Others drowned. Survivors told of a feeding frenzy once the oceanic sharks arrived. The water was red with blood.

About 900 sailors went into the water. When the rescue ships arrived, only 316 remained.

It’s a horrible story. As a military veteran and survivor of a shark attack, De Gelder’s sympathy goes out to the victims. Yet he wonders if tales like this, and the fiction they inspire, haven’t led to irrational hatred and fear of an animal that, after all, only does what it does. has been perfectly designed for swimming and eating.

Filming great white sharks on Guadalupe Island, Mexico in 2018. (Courtesy HarperCollins)

Shark attacks are horrible. They are also, De Gelder points out, extraordinarily rare, resulting in perhaps five to 10 deaths a year. You’re 1,000 times more likely to die of suffocation or crossing a street, he writes. And 5,000 times more likely to be killed by a dog.

The ocean, he reminds us, is the sharks’ home, not ours. Bears and cougars roam much of the American wilderness. Tourists are not supposed to stroll through these areas recklessly. Why should water be any different? Swimmers and surfers, he argues, need to be as smartly aware and cautious as hikers and campers.

Yet sharks are despised in a way that bears are, and cougars are not, and that’s why they’re in such a precarious state. Their demise is ours.

Considering that between 50 and 80% of the world’s oxygen comes from our oceans, a collapse in shark populations and its repercussions will be devastating for all life on earth, he writes.

Besides being hunted for sport, sharks are also killed for their liver oil, which is used for cosmetics. And sharks are also caught for food. Although De Gelder points out, their meat is often toxic with heavy metals. Additionally, the massive nets used to catch sharks also capture and kill dolphins and turtles.

Paul De Gelder on the beach with his own line of fins called Bionic AF in 2021. (Courtesy of HarperCollins)

Sharks took hundreds of millions of years to evolve, but the human race is killing them at a rate that will see many, if not most, species disappear over the next few decades, warns De Gelder. We have little time to act, otherwise the sharks will be lost to the world forever.

And it’s a loss for everyone.