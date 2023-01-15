SS Rajamouli, MM Keeravani meet Steven Spielberg at a Hollywood party. See the pictures





SS Rajamouli had a fanboy moment when he met director Steven Spielberg at a party in the United States. Rajamouli took to Twitter to express his admiration for the famous American filmmaker, who has directed films like Jaws, Lincoln and most recently The Fabelmans. Music composer MM Keeravani also posted photos of their meeting and shared Steven’s reaction to their Golden Globe winning song Naatu Naatu from RRR. The period drama has been re-released in US theaters, where the film’s director and cast are promoting it ahead of the 2023 Oscars. I love their “wholesome” video. SS Rajamouli shared a star moment with Steven Spielberg, when the two directors met at a party hosted by Universal Pictures. In a photo he shared on Twitter, Rajamouli is seen holding his face and looking surprised as he stood in front of Steven. Next to him can also be seen music composer MM Keeravani. In the second photo he tweeted, the three of them are seen posing for the camera. Rajamouli wrote with the photos, I just met GOD!!!” MM Keeravani was also delighted to meet the Oscar-winning filmmaker and said Steven even praised their song Naatu Naatu from RRR. He shared a photo of their brief encounter and wrote in the caption, And I couldn’t believe it when he said he loved Naatu Naatu. Keeravani also tweeted that he told Steven Spielberg that out of all his movies, which is his favorite. I had the privilege of meeting the God of cinema and telling his ears that I love his films including DUEL like anything. SS Rajamouli’s RRR won Best Original Song for Naatu Naatu at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards, in one of two categories in which it was nominated. Naatu Naatu, composed by MM Keeravani, includes Jr NTR and Ram Charan. The song was nominated alongside Carolina from Taylor Swift from Where The Crawdads Sing, Ciao Papa from Pinocchio from Guillermo del Toro, Hold My Hand from Lady Gaga from Top Gun: Maverick and Lift Me Up, from Rihanna, from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. It was a big night for Steven Spielberg who won Best Director and his film The Fabelmans won Best Picture (Drama). RRR missed out on the award for best non-English language film, won by Argentina in 1985 in Argentina. Besides Ram Charan and Jr NTR, the cast of RRR includes Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn as well as British actors Ray Stevenson, Alison Doody and Olivia Morris. tt:10

