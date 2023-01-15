Elvis actor Austin Butler addresses the death of Lisa Marie Presley





Austin Butler speaks after the tragic death of by Elvis Presley only child, Lisa Marie Presley. Butler—the star of the new Elvis biopic – reacted to the devastating news of Lisa Marie’s passing with a heartbreaking statement on Friday. “My heart is completely broken,” Butler, 31, said PEOPLE following “the tragic and unexpected loss of Lisa Marie” on Thursday, January 12. His death was confirmed by his mother, Priscilla Presley, Thursday evening, after the singer-songwriter was rushed to hospital earlier in the day. “I am forever grateful for the time I had the chance to be near her bright light and will forever cherish the quiet times we shared,” he added. “His warmth, love and authenticity will be forever remembered.” Earlier this week, Butler attended the Golden Globes alongside Lisa Marie and Priscilla, where he won Best Actor in a Motion Picture Drama for his performance as the late king of rock ‘n’ roll. During her acceptance speech, Butler made a point of thanking the Presley family, telling them, “Thank you for opening your hearts, your memories, your home to me. Lisa Marie, Priscilla, I love you forever.” Lisa Marie also opened up about Butler’s performance during a red carpet interview on Tuesday night, where she called the film “Amazing, truly breathtaking. I really didn’t know what to make of myself after seeing it. ” “I had to take five days to process it because it was so amazing and so precise and so authentic. I can’t even describe it,” she added in the interview, per More. Less than 48 hours later, Lisa Marie was hospitalized after suffering a medical emergency at her home in Calabasas, California. Her mother confirmed the news, writing in a statement, “It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us.” “She was the most passionate, strong and loving woman I have ever known. We ask for confidentiality as we try to come to terms with this profound loss. Thank you for the love and prayers. For the moment, there will be no further comment,” Priscilla concluded. Olivia De Jongewho played Priscilla in the Baz Luhrmann film, also issued a statement on the death of Lisa Marie, writing via her instagram story, “Broken. Privileged to have felt her magnificent presence. And forever indebted to her, for the kindness and support she has shown to me and the entire Elvis family.” She also sent her love to the rest of the family, including Priscilla and Lisa Marie’s three daughters: Riley, Finley and harpist. His message included the link to Luhrmann’s own Instagram post about Lisa Marie, where he wrote in part, “Her sudden and shocking loss has devastated people all over the world. I know her fans everywhere join me in sharing prayers of love and support with her mother, Priscilla, and her wonderful daughters Riley, Finley and Harper.” Following the tragic news, tributes from other celebrities poured in for the late star. You can read some of the heartfelt posts on Parade. Related: Remembering the Stars and Legends We Lost in 2023

