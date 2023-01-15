



Spy x Family actor Anya as Evil Lady Nagant from My Hero Academia Anya’s voice actor, Atsumi Tanezaki, will take on a very different role as the new villainous Lady Nagant in My Hero Academia’s sixth season.



Japanese actress Atsumi Tanezaki, best known for her role as Anya in Spy x Familywill voice the villainous Lady Nagant in the my hero academia animated.

Tanezaki will voice the series’ major new villain, based on a report by Crunchyroll. The second half of the anime’s sixth season will feature Lady Nagant. This season of my hero academia started last October and is still ongoing. It follows young superheroes as they deal with the aftermath of the paranormal war of liberation and the decline of hero society. More villains will debut in the series as new threats to the main characters in this new season. RELATED: Psycho-Pass Providence Set for May 2023 Premiere

About Villanous Lady Nagant Lady Nagant is associated with the Paranormal Liberation Front, a powerful organization of villains whose goal is to undermine civilians’ faith in heroes and promote the gratuitous use of Quirk. Their leader is Shigaraki, a complex and powerful enemy. Lady Nagant’s first anime appearance was in the most recent episode, in which she was a prisoner of Tartarus. The cold, jaded villainess is a very different character from Tanezaki’s most important role: Anya Forger. Anya is the adopted daughter of Yor and Loid in Spy x Family. Loid originally takes her as a tool for his mission, but as he grows closer to Yor, he begins to care for Anya as well. The three main characters form a sincere familial love for each other throughout the series. Anya is a sweet and caring young girl, but her telepathic abilities often put her in awkward social situations. His psychic powers developed from laboratory experiments run by a mysterious organization. The anime has completed its first season, and the second season and a theatrical movie will be released in 2023. RELATED: Attack on Titan’s Conny to Voice One Piece’s Momonosuke Since Spy x Family is a recent popular anime, Anya is the role Tanezaki is best known for. However, the actor has numerous voice credits, including Chise in The Magus’ Former Wife and Tome in Mob Psycho 100. Tanezaki will also voice the character of Lily in the new Deny automata animated series. Nier: Automata Ver1.1a premiered on January 7 and will continue to air throughout the year. While the series appears to be a faithful adaptation of the game so far, Lily is a character hailing from the Deny stage game that will be part of anime history. Viewers can see Tanezaki as Lady Nagant in my hero academiawhich streams on Crunchyroll. Source: Crunchyroll

