Cory Monteith’s roommate speaks out on post-‘Glee’ struggles

Cory Monteith seemed to have it all.

The late actor was at the height of his stardom on “Glee,” but ultimately couldn’t overcome his drug and alcohol demons and died in 2013 of an overdose at age 31. other castmates die young – was to blame.

“I remember the kind of paparazzi following around the car, and he’s like, I think they’ve got a bug on my car,” says former roommate Justin Neill, on the new docuseries.The price of joy“, premiering January 16.

Although the breakout star was initially smitten with his newfound fame, it ultimately took its toll on the “very private” actor. Monteith told Neill, 41, that he “wouldn’t wish it on his worst enemy”.

“At the end of the second season, he didn’t have his free time and he was probably one of the most private people I know. And now it’s like everyone wants to know everything about him” , Neill told the Post.

After being chosen as high school quarterback Finn Hudson in the 2008 Fox musical, the TV star moved to Neills Culver City, Calif., pad.

Cory Monteith, who played beloved “Glee” quarterback Finn Hudson, has died of an overdose at the age of 31. PA

Monteith had “several” stalkers, including one who managed to get his address. The shaken actor installed a security camera himself.

“Instead of waiting for a security team…he went to Home Depot and he was like, ‘Guys, this is serious,'” Neill said.

The three-part limited series, which will air on ID and Discovery+, also explores the untimely death of Marc Sallingwho committed suicide at age 35, and Naya rivera, who accidentally drowned at age 33.

Justin Neill (right) is featured in ‘The Price of Glee,’ and says Monteith told him he wouldn’t wish fame on his worst enemy. Courtesy of Justin Neil

Several crew members – although the show didn’t give an exact number – also perished due to what some call the “curse” of the Fox series, which premiered in 2009.

Monteith wrestled from an early age. His parents divorced when he was 7 and 13, he was skipping school and using drugs and alcohol. When he was 19, his mother arranged for an intervention and he entered rehab in 2001.

Although the “smart as a whip, genuine and generous” actor had been sober most of the time he knew him, Neill noticed that he had started “having a beer here and there”, but continued to convinced his friends that he was fine.

“He’s like, ‘I’m fine, guys. I’ve had success now. I’m a different person. I’m past that,'” said Neill, who works for a web technology company.

Naya Rivera accidentally drowned at 33. PA

This success came with grueling filming schedules, which included acting, singing and dancing and involved 70-hour work weeks.

Monteith, whose humble beginnings grew up in Victoria, Canada, and working jobs as a receptionist and roofer at Walmart “was always just grateful” for the opportunity.

However, “he definitely got to a point where he was exhausted,” Neill said.

During the series, which ended in 2015, Monteith also fell in love with co-star Lea Michele, whom he dated on and off until her death.

Mark Salling committed suicide at age 35. PA

Although “The Price of Glee” calls her a controlling narcissist, Neill spoke fondly of the actress.

“She was actually really great to hang out with,” he said. “She made eggplant parmesan for us once, it was phenomenal.”

When he wasn’t dating Michele, Monteith was having fun with plenty of romantic prospects.

He once said to Neill, “You know, it’s getting so old.”

The cast and crew of ‘Glee’ pose with their award for Best Television Series – Comedy or Musical at the 2011 Golden Globes. PA

He didn’t trust those girls. I think that’s really why he turned to Lea because they understood what each was going through, Neill said of the couple, whose characters date from the show.

Monteith was kicked out of the final episodes of Season 4 of “Glees” so he could enter rehab again in March 2013.

At the time, his “Glee” teammates wanted to help him with his heroin addiction and his the mother knew he was taking painkillers.

After this stint, he traveled to Vancouver, and Neill contacted one of his friends there although he hadn’t heard from him.

Monteith dated his “Glee” co-star Lea Michele in real life and on the show. Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

“I’m like, ‘Cory didn’t text me back.’ She’s like, ‘Yeah, he’s just trying to free his head. I just saw him…and he looks really good,’” he recalled.

In July, he was found dead in a hotel room in Vancouver with heroin, alcohol and depressants in his system.

Neill keeps his friend’s memory alive by staying in touch with Monteith’s mother, texting her during the holidays, and calling himself her “Californian son”.

He also kept a gift that Monteith gave him the surfboard he won at the Teen Choice Awards.

“Because I grew up surfing,” he smiles. “And he was like, ‘That would mean more to you than to me.'”