JR Moehringer, the ghostwriter on Prince Harry’s explosive reveal, defends the factual errors and inconsistencies in the newly published memoir.

And he did it with a quote from another author.

In a Wednesday tweet, the Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist and former Los Angeles Times writer appeared to respond to the book’s picky reviews with a quote from Liars Club author Mary Karr, who wrote The Art of Memoir in 2015.

The line between memory and fact is blurred, between interpretation and fact, says the quote card. There are unintentional mistakes like this in the wazoo.

The dismissive response from the Tender Bar authors came as readers clung to a litany of fact-checking errors, inconsistencies regarding Harry’s family tree and anachronisms throughout the book of more than 400 pages, which targets the British royal family, primarily his older brother, Prince William, who is the heir to the throne and whose position in the royal line of succession makes Harry the successor to the heir.

The book has already sales records broken with 1.43 million copies in English, including print, e-book and audiobook formats, sold in its first day of publication in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom, the publisher said Penguin Random House in a statement Wednesday. It is the book that boasts the highest first-day sales total for any non-fiction book he has ever published.

Although officially published on Tuesday, excerpts from the book leaked online last week and it accidentally put up for sale five days earlier in Spain. Penguin Random House originally ordered 2 million copies of the book in print in the United States and has now returned it to print for additional copies to meet demand. Analysts have suggested that 1.7 million print and electronic copies of Spare must be sold for the publisher break even on the $20 million advance it paid Harry for his story.

Among the first fact-checking errors to be reported was Harry’s claim about where he was when his great-grandmother died in March 2002. The prince, fifth in line to the British throne, said he was at his prestigious Eton College boarding school. But photos from the days leading up to the death of 101-year-old Queen Mothers instead showed him on a ski trip to Switzerland, GBNews reported.

Another involves Harry’s account of her casual Meghan Markle jumper and jeans ensemble she wore on their first date, which contradicts the outfit the former Suits actor said he donned in a dress.

The former Duke of Sussex also writes that King Henry VI, who founded Eton, was his great-great-great-great-great-great-grandfather. But, like many social media users and historians pointed out, the 15th-century monarch had only one son, Edward of Westminster, who died aged 17 at the Battle of Tewkesbury in 1471 without having any children of his own, thus nullifying Harry’s claim to lineage direct.

Another inconsistency concerns what Harry wrote about Markles’ father flying to the UK from his home in Mexico amid an upcoming media attack on staged photographs that Thomas Markle took in 2018a week before their globally watched royal wedding.

We told him, get out of Mexico right now: a whole new level of harassment is about to rain down on you, so come to Britain. Now the prince has written. Air New Zealand, first class, booked and paid for by Meg.

But, according to the New Zealand Herald, Air New Zealand said on Wednesday that it had never operated flights between Mexico and Great Britain. Plus, it only offers Business Premier fares rather than first class, as Harry said.

Recalling a story about a gift left to him by his late mother, Princess Diana, the embattled royal shares that his memories are sometimes inaccurate and he sees it as a defense mechanism. The revelation comes after a passage in the book about his aunt, Lady Sarah McCorquodale, giving her an Xbox game console that her mother had bought for her before she died. The gift was given to him on his 13th birthday in 1997; however, as noted by several reviewers, the device was first released in the United States in 2001 and overseas in 2002.

While the prince has been criticized for his inaccuracies, some have defended him and his ghostwriter.

I think Harry meant PlayStation which came out in 1995, or the console before Xbox, a person tweeted. It’s easy to confuse names and he was 13 at the time, over 20 years ago after a huge traumatic loss. His mother gave him a game console. Yall nitpicks every detail.

Others thought Moehringer would likely bear the most blame. The hashtags #PrinceHarryhasgonemad and #PrinceHarryExposed gained momentum even before the book was published while the prince took part in a promotional blitz for the project and made other explosive revelations along the way.

I give it about a month before Harry and his owner Meghan try to throw @JRMoehringer under the bus and claim that the total destruction of Harry’s reputation because of #Spare is the ghostwriters fault. I hope he had a very strong non-disparagement clause, another tweeted.

Unlike Moehringer, Penguin Random House and Prince have yet to publicly comment on the inaccuracies.