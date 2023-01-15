Entertainment
Why Sanjay Mishra Never Wanted To Be A Typical Bollywood Hero
On a pleasant Friday afternoon, exactly one week after the release of Rohit Shettys Cirkus, the latest big-budget Bollywood film of 2022, actor Sanjay Mishra receives a notification on his phone. Her face lights up as she reads it; her eyes uplifted; and he remains silent for a while. It’s an article on a popular website that says Sanjay Mishra is the real hero of Cirkus, not Ranveer Singh.
For someone who has spent more than half of his nearly 30-year career moving from small roles to supporting roles, that’s huge. In the supporting role of a maverick father for Jacqueline Fernandezs Bindu, Mishra’s live-wire energy surpassed that of an effervescent Ranveer Singhs, who failed to sizzle despite playing dual roles. Rai Bahadurwealthy’s character Mishra, flashy and motormouthed, established himself as the only promising comedic act in Cirkus, a remake of Angoor (1982) based on William Shakespeares The Comedy of Errors.
In stark contrast to Rai Bahadur is retired schoolteacher Shambhunath Mishra from Vadh, a film released just two weeks before Cirkus and in which Mishra played the protagonist alongside Neena Gupta. Using her casual and unassuming nature, Mishra takes the audience through the emotional upheaval that transforms a soft-spoken teacher into a cold-blooded murderer.
It is in this area, this wide range of emotions ranging from the eccentricity of a comic to the anguish of an old father, that Mishra flourishes as an actor. The point is never to deliver a fake moment, he says as he pulls a cigarette out of a decorative case. To immerse myself in the character to the extent that I am no longer me; I am only the manifestation of the character. This authenticity comes out on screen because the camera is no one’s friend. He can call a fake even without you knowing.
As the conversation progresses, so do the puffs. We’re sitting on a mattress on the floor in her minimalist yet beautifully appointed studio in Mumbais Versova. The space overlooks the soothing and meditative swell of the Arabian Sea. An artist should stay in a place that claims a high aesthetic sense, he says. I’m very creative when it comes to cooking a meal and designing a space. This is where I read scripts and kind of channel my energy.
Mishra, 59, entered the industry in 1991 at a time when Shah Rukh Khan was filming Idiot, a television series, and Salman Khan was riding high on the success of his evergreen film, Maine Pyaar Kiya (1989). Unlike the Khans, who are only two years younger than him, Mishra only tastes success now.
Producers are now willing to bet their money on films directed by Mishra. That’s what’s happening now, says Ankur Garg, who produced Vadh. It’s time for the method actor who is literally the character and knows how to bring a story to life on screen.
And, playing a character is what has always excited Mishra, whether it was during his village theater days in Darbhanga, Bihar, or in plays at school or at family gatherings or at drama school or At the movie theater. He never quite fit the typical definition of a Bollywood hero. There were times when his roommates who were actors were taller, prettier, and better built than him, and he felt out of place. Even today, I don’t want to play a hero, he says. I’m here to play a character that the whole movie is based on. Get known by the characters you try, if that happens then you’ve really arrived. And that’s what worked for Mishracharacters who etched themselves in time and even turn into memes (Dhondu, just chill from Shettys All The Best).
That’s not to say he was picky when it came to roles. I just kept doing whatever I had, never choosing, he says. Because it was also important to support myself financially here in Bombay. I know so many actors who came during the Amitabh Bachchan era but couldn’t make much of themselves.
Mishra has lost count of the number of films he has made so far, just as he has lost count of the number of times he has failed in a certain class. The only real education, he says, happened at the National School of Dramatic Art, where he met contemporaries like Irrfan Khan, Kumud Mishra and Saurabh Shukla, all of whom brought their distinct, indigenous nuance to acting. of actor.
In addition to her own talent and luck, Mishra agrees that much credit goes to the directors and storytellers who offered her the roles. When Tigmanshu Dhulia, a close friend, offered Mishra the role of a blind man in Charas (2004), he told her that so far only one person had played the role of a blind man in Hindi cinema AK Hangal as Imam Saheb in Sholay (remember Itna sannata kyun hain bhai?). So he wanted me to make an impact with something as simple as that, Mishra said.
The journey from being called Sanjay to Sanjay Sir has been a long one. Now, on the sets, they don’t ask me to memorize my dialogues, he says. I think that was the biggest change and I deserved it. Now they know I have a unique way of delivering my lines and most of the time it works out well. The one thing, says film buff Kalpana Iyer, that ties all his films together is his distinctively local Bihari dialect, which gives his characters flavor and context. to Google my name, he recalls. My face was valuable, but now people know me by name too.
Mishra speaks in Hindi, with animation and humor. His affability is also reflected on the sets. Once, as the plan was brewing, Mishra set about cooking okra while listening to Raag Malhar and lighting a few sticks of incense to set the mood.
And, he vibrates with a script by listening to the director’s narration, not reading it. I want to see the film unfold in the eyes of the director, says Mishra. If the director can convince me, then I’m in.
