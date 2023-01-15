In Chandigarh, actor-singer Piyush Mishra says indicators of life must be well understood over time: The Tribune India

Sheet metal

Actor, writer, singer, poet and musical director, Piyush Mishra is a one man team! In City Beautiful, to kick off his India-wide tour, Ballimaaraan – Piyush Mishra’s Music Project, he had packed all the necessities to brave the weather for an outdoor show at Nexus Elante Mall on Saturday.

“I’ve always liked to do things out of order. I did tedha cinema, jis mein paaaglon wali mehnat hai. maine messy creativity ka swad chakh liya tha, so don’t expect anything else from me. In the same way, I wrote all my songs in Mandi House. I don’t need loneliness to write, but chaos.

Its connection with Chandigarh is truly special. Although the band “Ballimaaraan” is not from Chandigarh, the root cause is this place or rather a person from Chandigarh, Nishant Agarwal who is now the lead guitarist of his team. Piyush shares, “It was he (Nishant) who came up with the idea of ​​starting a band and performing my compositions for the live audience. He kept harassing me when I was in Delhi doing theater and even followed me to Mumbai when I continued to act in films. So what started in 2015-2016 with him, percussionist Jayant Patnaik (also from Punjab) and me, has grown into a similar setup to Coke Studio, which in itself is quite the journey.

Maternal house

He also clarifies that it was a coincidence that the aarambh of the tour takes place from City Beautiful and is supposed to visit 39 other cities. However, he feels personally attached to the city as it is his maternal home and because of his close association with the faculty and students of the Indian Theater Department of the University of Punjab.

Mishra hasn’t taken a day off in the past 40 years which is no surprise as the amount of work he has presented to his fans and followers in the form of poetry, movies, songs and more, is remarkable.

As he celebrates his 60th birthday on Lohri (Friday), he talks about how he started enjoying family life, sitting with his wife or talking with his pet dog. What if keeping busy helped him keep his feet on the ground and not take his success too seriously? The actor defers to how he is perceived by the masses, just like his upcoming autobiographical novel, Tumhari Aukaat Kya Hai Piyush Mishra?, which will be released on February 10. In the book, he does not just tell his life story. journey, flaws and adventures, but also raises the question of identity.

No preaching

On what led him to lead a better life away from his alcohol addiction, he doesn’t preach to be perfect. “It’s about little indicators that pop up in your mind or by people around you; it is always your choice to accept or reject. I accepted that I would die if I continued to drink my life and rectify it, the same way I included Vipasna in my life and felt the difference. We all lead an unconventional life, my story is unique because I am the main character in my story.

No social networks

At the same time, Mishra tackles the current addiction to having a say, thanks to social networks! “I’m nothing to you if I can be trolled or belittled for a comment or whatever I do, but I refused to be reduced to that and so I stay away from social media. This what people say about me doesn’t reach me. Even if it does, I don’t care. That said, it’s through social media that people can access my poems, lectures and more , so I’m grateful that there is a way to reach the masses,” he explains.

The actor had recently filmed for Indian 2 with Kamal Haasan and is awaiting the release of Illegal Season 3.