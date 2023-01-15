Why Mark Wahlberg became one of the last celebrities to keep his family away from Hollywood





While California has always been a celebrity mecca, in recent years many big names have left the City of Angels for a host of different cities and environments. More recently, among them was actor and producer Mark Wahlberg, who moved from California to Nevada and brought his family with him. But why did he leave? Well, it turns out he thought Hollywood would be the place he needed to be to land big acting roles in projects like Transformers or Unexplored. So he came to this crowded state to find he really didn’t need to be in Tinseltown after all. Or as he noted on The speech: I want to be able to work from home. I moved to California many years ago to continue acting and only did a few movies the whole time I was there. So to be able to provide a better life for my children and follow and pursue their dreams, whether it was my equestrian daughter, my basketball son, my youngest son golfer, it made a lot more sense to us. His words echo many celebrities who left Hollywood to improve their family life. Matthew McConaughey and James Van Der Beek moved his children from Los Angeles in Texas to give them a better growing experience. McConaughey’s wife Camila Alves specifically noted that she didn’t want to grow up with paparazzi nor be “normalized”. Chris Hemsworth and his wife Elsa Pataky had similar claims about moving their lives from California to Australia. Of course, it’s not like they’re still living the most normal “normalized” life, because Mark Wahlberg and his wife Rhea Durham bought a $14.5 million Las Vegas mansion when they moved in. . That would be a cut for the couple, who owned an $87.5 million property when they lived in Los Angeles. As for the film itself, since many projects have moved filming out of California, there’s less need if you’re a big name to be in a centralized hub, although the networking process in Hollywood is always an important idea. But Wahlberg has big plans for Nevada, saying he hopes to get tax credits to make his new state “Hollywood 2.0.” He wants to build a studio and create other projects in his new home and noted: We came here to give us a new look, a new start for the children. There are a lot of opportunities here. I’m really excited for the future. A studio and more sound like pretty ambitious plans, but he wouldn’t be the first actor to dabble in the more technical side of the business. Considering he is already quite a production force in Hollywood, having produced some of his own work (See: Joe Bell) but also very popular projects like Ballers and Surroundings, his own studio may just be the next step. Wahlberg also said earlier this year that he was starting “a new chapter” in his career in general, and this decision could be another reflection of that. Although it seems the move hasn’t slowed his acting gigs one iota, as Mark Wahlberg has at least four upcoming projects: The Six Billion Dollar Man, Arthur the King, our man from Jersey, The family plan.

