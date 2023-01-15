Rajamouli arrests US journalists calling RRR a Bollywood movie; video goes viral | Watch





Image source: INSTAGRAM SS Rajamouli is the director of the magnum opus RRR The SS Rajamouli, who is benefiting from the attention brought to his magnum opus “RRR” after the victory at the Golden Globes of “Naatu Naatu”, has set the record straight for American journalists. He clarified to them that the film is not a Bollywood film, but “a Telugu film which comes from the south of India”. Rajamouli was speaking to a group of journalists, following the screening of his film at the Directors Guild of America. I use the song to move the story forward rather than stopping the movie and giving you a piece of music and dancing. I just use those elements to move the story forward. He added: “At the end of the movie, if you say I haven’t felt it for three hours, then I know I’m a successful filmmaker.” Rajamouli’s magnum opus is all over the news as the song “Naatu Naatu” from “RRR” won the Golden Globe Award for Best Original Song. The song beat Rihanna’s “Lift Me Up” in “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” and Taylor Swift’s “Carolina” in “Where the Crawdads Sing.” At the Golden Globe Award, when Rajamouli was asked about the audience starting to dance to “Naatu, Naatu” in the aisles, he replied, “Isn’t that great? Getting the audience out of their seats and make it dance,” he added. “I think it comes from the joy of watching a movie.” He noted, “I don’t think America has ever seen this kind of reaction from the public. In India, we do. … Humans are humans across the world wherever they are .” Speaking about the attention RRR is getting and the Oscar season buzz it has created, Rajamouli said: “It’s really great. In India we make thousands of movies but we hardly get any recognition. outside of our country. If it shines a light on our films and helps our filmmakers spread our stories to the world, that will be really great.” And who will party after the show? “My stars, R and Charan, they will have the most fun,” Rajamouli said. “I’m usually the guy who’s tense about whether everything’s going to go right…and on time.” Latest entertainment news

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.indiatvnews.com/entertainment/celebrities/rajamouli-shuts-down-us-journalists-calling-rrr-a-bollywood-film-watch-viral-video-latest-telugu-movie-news-2023-01-15-839340 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos