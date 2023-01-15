RRR is not a Bollywood film, says filmmaker Rajamouli





In light of Naatu Naatu’s Golden Globe win, Indian filmmaker Rajamouli makes a big statement on January 14 that RRR is not a Bollywood movie. Filmmaker SS Rajamouli has made an important claim as he claims his critically acclaimed film RRR is not a Bollywood production, despite a major win at the 80th Golden Globes and huge hype at the Oscars. At a recent screening of his film by the Directors Guild of America, Rajamouli gave a speech. The epic RRR saga, starring Ram Charan and Jr. NTR, is set in pre-independence India and follows a fearless warrior who crosses paths with a steel cop working for British forces. “RRR is not a Bollywood film; it is a Telugu film from the southern region of India, where I come from. However, I use the song to move the plot forward rather than to put the movie paused to show you a piece of music and the dance,” Republicworld.com quoted a statement attributed to Rajamouli. “I just use these components to advance the plot… If you comment at the end of the movie that you didn’t think was three hours long, I’ll know I was a successful director,” the director said at the event. Naatu Naatu, the rowdy song from SS Rajamouli’s RRR, recently won Best Song (Movie) at the 80th Golden Globes. The song, which pays homage to the friendship and dance-inspired spirit of RRR lead actors Ram Charan and Jr. NTR, triumphed at the Golden Globes over rivals like Lady Gaga, Rihanna and Taylor Swift. It’s worth mentioning here that Ram Charan said earlier that if the movie won an Oscar, he and actor Jr. NTR would probably perform a dance on stage as well. Interestingly, one of the songs from the film, Naatu Naatu, was also shortlisted in the Original Song category for the 95th Academy Awards.

