Given the kind of niche appeal that Kuttey a, it was always on the cards that the film’s opening would be minimal and it would all come down to word of mouth helping its cause. Also, there was a lot of reliance on critical acclaim for the film, so there’s a kind of recognition that comes in.

Kuttey Box Office: Film opens on expected lines Friday

In this respect, Aasmaan Bhardwaj’s film received good reviews, which brought it some visibility upon its release. Otherwise, the push in terms of creating hype around the film over the last two or three weeks has been limited, which was rather surprising considering it’s Bollywood’s first release of 2022. Aside, the film’s release was rather wide, which was surprising as one would have expected a far fewer screens and broadcasts. However, as the scene is rather barren in theaters, Kuttey got a good run.

The numbers remained low at Rs. 1.07 crores, meaning there are so many possibilities for the film to double and then triple today and tomorrow. Of course, for this, word of mouth must also be conducive. The steps didn’t quite rise remarkably on Friday night compared to the morning, meaning it would take something really special for the Arjun Kapoor and Tabu star to actually hit the Rs. 2 crore mark today today. It would, however, be the bare minimum if this dark comedy thriller were to go anywhere in the long run.

Note: All collections according to production and distribution sources

