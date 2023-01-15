Why Bollywood turned its back on superstar Govinda

One of Bollywood’s most bankable stars, Govinda Arun Ahuja had a huge following after something you couldn’t even dream of. His film Hero Number 1 testifies to the growing popularity of the newborn superstar. With his acting, dancing and dialogues, he quickly entered the hearts of the public. For him, fame and name came too soon. The Coolie Number 1 star’s evergreen smile and cheerful nature stayed in the public’s mind for a long time until it all started to go downhill.

Since his debut at Ilzaam, Govinda has starred in over 165 Hindi movies including Dulhe Raja, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Sandwich, Bhagam Bhag, Partner, Hero No. 1 and many more. He went on to become one of the most commercially successful stars of the 1990s.

In an interview with Maniesh Paul, he recalled that he once had no sleep for 16 days for a film shoot. It was the actor’s dedication that ran B-Town in the ’90s. Many say Govinda’s attitude and arrogance during his heyday changed the narrative within the film industry.

Many reports suggest that Govinda was shooting 3-4 movies a day. This was not well received by producers and directors. Many directors, who have collaborated with Govinda, have accepted that their films were delayed and went over budget because Govinda could not meet their commitments.

The Bhagam Bhaag actor said: I was on top for 14 years, there was no planning. But when I realized that people were turning against me, I couldn’t do anything. People who grow up with astrology, numerology, Vastu shastra They don’t pay attention to these people. That’s too small a factor to look at. The mountains also crumble.”

