Flash actor Ezra Miller fined and probationed in Vermont home invasion case – Reuters





Actor Ezra Miller was fined $500 and given a year’s probation on Friday after being charged with breaking into a neighbor’s home in Vermont and stealing liquor while May 2022. >> Read more trending news Miller, 30, pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of unlawful trespass and will not have to serve jail time, according to VTDigger. Miller, who will star in The Flash when it hits theaters this summer, was initially charged with breaking into the house and stealing several bottles of liquor from their pantry, The variety reported. Miller agreed to 41 terms, according to the Entertainment News website. They include no alcohol, random drug testing and a commitment to continue to seek mental health treatment, according to the entertainment news website. Ezra Miller pleaded guilty to unlawful trespass. They must pay a $500 fine and face one year of probation. Miller agreed to 41 conditions as part of a plea deal, which include no alcohol, random drug testing and a commitment to mental health treatment. https://t.co/wX7lIRt7eU — Variety (@Variety) January 13, 2023 Two other charges were dropped, including a burglary charge that could have resulted in a 25-year prison sentence, according to The Associated Press. Vermont Superior Court Judge Kerry Ann McDonald-Cady told Miller the felony charge could be refiled if probation terms were violated. Millers attorney Lisa Shelkrot released a statement on behalf of her clients after the hearing, VTDigger reported. Ezra Miller pleaded guilty this morning to misdemeanor unlawful trespass in Vermont Superior Court and agreed to court-ordered terms, according to the statement. Ezra would like to thank the court and the community for their trust and patience throughout this process and would like to acknowledge once again the love and support they have received from their family and friends, who continue to be a vital presence for their continued mental health. . Bennington County Assistant District Attorney Alexander Burke told the judge that residence owner Miller was charged with breaking into the plea deal, VTDigger reported. The plea deal also protects the owners’ privacy by not having to go to trial, Burke added. The owner said he had been friends with Miller for about 18 years, the PA reported. The actor was arrested twice in Hawaii in 2022, including for disorderly conduct and harassment at a karaoke bar, the outlet reported. Miller was charged with second-degree assault in the second incident, The variety reported. The Flash is set to open in theaters on June 16. Latest entertainment and celebrity news: Cox Media Group 2022

