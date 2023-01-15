Entertainment
Marvel Studios’ Hulkling Actor Just Announced
Hulkling’s Highly Anticipated Casting In The Marvel Cinematic Universe May Have Been Revealed, And The Character Could Make His Debut In Agatha: Chaos Coven.
For those who don’t know who the Hulkling (aka Teddy Altman) is, he’s a Skrull-Kree hybrid who is one of the founding members of the Young Avengers. He also happens to be in a relationship with Billy Kaplan/Wiccan or Wanda Maximoff’s son.
Recently, it was revealed that Joe Locke was cast as a Wiccan in Kathryn Hahn’s upcoming Disney+ series. The lucky young actor is set to play a big part in the show, being portrayed as “a gay teenager with a dark sense of humor.”
But what about his longtime partner in the comics? Well, now it seems the world knows who plays the young shapeshifting hero.
Did the Hulkling just get cast in the MCU?
In a new report from Murphy’s Multiversethe outing may have uncovered an important casting tidbit for Agatha: Chaos Coven.
According to evidence gathered by the outlet, it’s possible that Miles Gutierrez-Riley was cast as Teddy Altman, also known as the Hulkling. The actors’ involvement was originally revealed by The Hollywood Reporter on Friday.
In October 2022 there was a casting call for an 18-20 year old gay actor who is a benevolent soul [with] a great sense of humor. He is also totally and completely in love with his boyfriend. Plus, the character would have an athletic understatement for someone like the Hulkling.
Murphys Multiverse pointed out that while Gutierrez-Riley doesn’t fit the age range, it can be common to cast outside of it, as these age limits serve as guidelines, not absolutes.
Plus, given that the upcoming Disney+ series seems to have already cast both Billy and his Jewish parents, the Hulkings’ involvement is basically a no-brainer.
Although Marvel Studios has not officially confirmed the inclusion of characters such as Billy and Teddy, Locke and Gutierrez-Riley are confirmed to be part of Agatha.
Hulkling, the obvious casting opportunity
Introducing Teddy to the world alongside Billy’s adult character is a no-brainer. It’s honestly weirder that it’s taken this long for her probable casting to be discovered.
The introduction of Teddy is also a big step in terms of representation within the MCU. It’s an addition that Marvel Studios has probably been wanting to make for some time now.
As Murphys Multiverse pointed out, it doesn’t appear that Teddys’ royal lineage is the focus of the character’s MCU iteration. Being closely associated with the Skrulls in the comics, Secret Invasion would be the perfect place to debut at the moment, there haven’t even been any rumors about the possibility.
So when exactly Agatha: Chaos Coven be ready to be seen by the world? Originally, it could have been earlier this year.
Unfortunately, new rumors seem to indicate that the show could be delayed as early as early 2025. With production having already begun, that’s quite a setback.
Hopefully all is well behind the scenes, and Marvel Studios just needs more time to make sure it’s in tip-top shape.
However, the real question remains: when exactly will the Young Avengers did the movie actually happen?
