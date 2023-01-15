Entertainment
Bollywood dancer Sonita Mitra recounts her life with bipolar disorder
A woman says bollywood dance became his form of medicine after being diagnosed with bipolar disorder in his late teens.
Sonita Mitraa mum-of-two, first fell in love with the star-studded stories of passion and tragedy seen in Bollywood films as a child.
But when she started dealing with mental health issues at the age of 16, Bollywood became her escape from the world.
I would watch Bollywood movies and be totally hypnotized and copy the dance moves, the 49-year-old said.
I would look at bright colors and they would make me feel better. Dancing is a form of medicine for me. It’s in my soul.
To be a child was my escape.
Bollywood movies are three hours long, there are a lot of powerful songs, the music is very uplifting.
When I’ve been sick, music and movement help me. Healthy body, healthy mind, everything is connected. It gives you hope that there is light at the end of the tunnel. It gives you something to look forward to.
In depression, you feel like there is a cloud above you all the time. But you have to talk yourself out of it.
Sonita moved from Ilford, east London, to Bradford in 1994 but described feeling isolated in her new town.
She left school with low GCSE grades and soon after arriving at Bradford gave birth to her first son.
On a mission to find her purpose, she enrolled in several different classes.
I took control of my life and took every class I could find that had a creche, she said.
She started with small courses and ended up completing a Level Two NVQ in Business Administration and Computer Science.
In 1997 she started working as a civil servant and never looked back.
Sonita said: Between all these times with the problems of life, I lost both my parents. I was also hospitalized and severed. But I always managed to get out of my depressions quite quickly thanks to my resilience and my passion for dance.
From Pakeezah and Sholay to Shaan and Qubani, these iconic dramas are now ready to inspire the next chapter of his life.
In her 50th year, Sonita hopes to help more people through dance after decades of free workshops and dance-based volunteerism.
Her volunteering has already seen her leading classes with Bradford PHAB Club and Ascendance and presenting her dance at the 2007 International Indian Film Academy Awards.
Sonita also appeared in a Channel 5 documentary about how dancing helped her with symptoms of manic depression.
The Bollywood love never, ever stopped – it was always there, she says.
Weddings and parties, I’m known for being the first on the dance floor and the last off the dance floor.
Music and dancing just get me going. It brings out the best in me and I’m very bubbly and happy.
We were very lucky in Bradford, there is a lots of resources you can tap into. For people with mental health issuesit’s a need to reach out, to make that call, to accept that you need help to get out of this dark place.
You need a positive mindset to move forward. Only you can do it.
In a message to others, Sonita said: Never give up, always believe in your dreams, always listen to your inner voice. If you are passionate about something, never walk away from it – always have that in your life. Creativity is paramount.
Life isn’t all about bills and stress. Were here as human beings. We have to take care of ourselves. This is where creativity comes in, don’t forget your passions – you get lost.
