Kang Actor Reveals Illuminating Inspiration For His Multiverse Saga Villain Kang actor Jonathan Majors reveals some illuminating inspiration for his villain from the Marvel Cinematic Universe multiverse saga, who is set to appear in Ant-Man 3.



Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania star Jonathan Majors reveals an interesting inspiration for his villainous character Kang. The Majors first appeared in the Marvel Cinematic Universe in 2021, appearing at the end of the Disney+ series Loki like the enigmatic One Who Remains. He Who Remains was revealed to be a variant of the sinister Kang, which will serve as the antagonist in the third installment of the The ant Man movies. Kang has emerged as a formidable and mysterious force in the film’s trailers, setting up the MCU’s next big bad. VIDEO OF THE DAY Majors has previously addressed the inspirations he tapped into to play the Marvel villain, revealing he revisited Ultron (James Spader), Loki (Tom Hiddleston), and Thanos (Josh Brolin) when creating the character. Majors went beyond MCU canon to bolster his performance as Kang in the upcoming The ant Man film, delve into classic literature and watch Shakespeare’s Iago othello as the kind of supervillain he hopes to emulate in the next film. Now the actor said Empire Review (via Comicbook.com) that history also played a role in the formation of Kang, with Macedonian King Alexander the Great serving as a reference for the character. See comments from the majors below: “I met the Loki the team first. Then [Ant-Man 3 director] Peyton [Reed] came over and we had our talk for the movie. He gave me some benchmarks – Alexander the Great, things like that.” Related: Kang Looks Weaker Than Expected In Ant-Man & The Wasp: Quantumania

How Kang emulates the vibes of Alexander the Great The next phases of the MCU will likely see Kang front and center as the franchise’s next big bad. While he and Alexander the Great obviously don’t have similar histories, the two have one crucial trait in common in that they are both known as conquerors. By age 30, Alexander had amassed one of the greatest empires in history, which was partly due to his father uniting the Greek city-states and partly due to his military prowess. The long military campaign launched by the Macedonian king led to the conquest of the Eastern Mediterranean, Egypt, the Middle East and parts of the Asian continent, as well as drastic cultural changes in these regions due to the spread of Greek culture. Similarly, Kang has been referred to as “Kang the Conqueror” and his character in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania begins a multiversal war during his efforts to conquer as many worlds as possible due to his discovery of the multiverse. As he who remains revealed in Loki, Kang had already been successful in his endeavors up to a point, until Remainer isolated his other self in this timeline. Based on the reference Majors describes, Kang will be ruthless in his ongoing goals of taking over the multiverse when he appears in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, serving as an extremely dangerous and capable enemy. Will Kang Become the MCU’s Fearsome Villain? Kang has been positioned as a Thanos-like villain poised to change everything in the upcoming phases of the MCU as he threatens the beloved MCU heroes and the rest of the world. Considering Majors himself revealed he’s looking at long-term MCU villains Loki and Thanos, as well as his interest in extracting historical and literary figures for further reference, it’s clear he understands. the seriousness and importance of his character, which will probably pass. in his performance. Ready to join the ranks of the MCU’s Thanos-level threats and play an even bigger role in Avengers: Kang Dynasty, Kang will undoubtedly be a formidable opponent in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania as well as the MCU in the future. More: How MCU Phase 6 Can Avoid Endgame Recycling Source: Empire Magazine (via Comicbook.com) Key Release Dates

