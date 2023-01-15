Bret Easton Ellis: James and the Giant Peach Changed My Life | Bret Easton Ellis

Bret Easton Ellis, 58, is the author of nine books, including the most recent White (2019), a memoir about culture and politics that describes, among other things, the impact of reading Thomas Tryons’ violent horror classic from 1971 The other when he was seven years old. Speaking from his home in Los Angeles, where he is currently working on a fake true-crime audio show with Irvine Welsh, he calls his new book, Splinters a high school mystery first serialized a Bret Easton Ellis novel on its podcast for people who don’t like Bret Easton Ellis novels. Among them, he adds, there are many: I am the lowest rated American writer of my generation. It’s just a fact. If you can find another, please, I would like to know; it’s not Chuck Palahniuk, I can tell you that.

Your previous book, Whitewhich was mostly about movies and novels, was widely discussed as if it was just Donald Trump, especially in a hostile climate New Yorker Questions and answers. What did you feel ?

I think Trump really bothered the mainstream media. Anyone who even came close to understanding [his appeal] was considered a traitor. The answer perfectly illustrated what I was talking about and I can only be grateful: the book sort of did nothing and then the New Yorker thing popped up and all of a sudden we climbed to #1 on about six different levels on Amazon. I was booked on Tucker Carlson, who sold a ton of books. Controversy helps! The negativity was nothing compared to American psycho. After American psycho, people thought I would never post again. My 30 publishers around the world let me down. Not one supported me except Picador.

So why don’t you post Splinters with them?

They didn’t want it! I’ve been with them since I was 21, but something seemed broken. They made a lowball offer and my agency made the decision to take a risk trying a new kind of deal. [with Swift Press]. There’s this outdated notion in traditional publishing: give the big lead! Never come back ! Promote a book that will never make anyone money once this lead is dropped! What if you partner with a publisher, don’t get ahead and work together to sell the product? Start making money for home and yourself from the first book.

Has the serialization of the novel on your podcast shaped its composition?

I don’t think that’s the case. I knew the movements from the books all along, I just couldn’t figure out how to say it; I must have aged enough. I’ve thought about the book so often since I first tried to write it in 1982 that when the spark ignited one night in April 2020 I was 14 pages the next day and just to spend a year and a half completing the rest.

What attracted you to novels with autobiographical voices?

It gave the project an immediacy that I hadn’t been able to locate for 40 years. I didn’t really think, oh, I’m going to create an autofiction work. I just wanted to write about some of my classmates and my somewhat sentimental feelings of nostalgia about a time in my life that was also extremely painful; to finally, at 58, come back to [being] this boy in 1981, a year that changed everything for me, and to write about it, and the people I love, without embarrassment.

Are you less reluctant now to be considered a gay writer?

Someone told me American psycho is the most gay novel ever written, so I think if you look at my work, it’s obvious; I just didn’t want to be labeled as a queer writer. At this age, I don’t really care about protecting this part of me and I felt very free to write about things I had wanted to write about for a long time, especially some relationships I had with men when I was in high school. If someone recognizes himself, he should be flattered. All I wanted was to present them the way I felt emotionally and be open, non-judgmental, about the feelings of Bret’s characters.

Does Bret’s Creeping Instability Hint at the Dark Side of Generational Freedom You’re Celebrating In White?

What I was talking about in White was childhood into adolescence; Splinters it is adolescence to adulthood. There are contradictions everywhere, of course. Do I wish my parents were more there for me? Safe. Would I prefer to be pampered? I’m not saying there is no in-between. But do I like the fact that my dad took me to see R-rated movies and that made me an adult? Safe. Quentin Tarantino and I talk about it all the time: man, it was great growing up then! Certainly, theres a bite to this freedom. But it’s much better than anything else. This is why Generation X is by far the most conservative of all generations. We had the freest world just that freedom that we see slowly being stifled. And I think conservatism is a reaction to that.

Are you less drawn to satire these days?

Less than zero [1985] had the kind of moralizing that a sophisticated 19- or 20-year-old could inflict on anyone with his self-respect; you come out of it. I had no desire in this book to satirize the Breton milieu. I just wanted to present it as I remembered it and how I felt. Someone who approaches it from a much younger perspective might write a novel about Bret and his Nicaraguan housekeeper and how he wants to help her. Perhaps Picador would have published this book.

What have you read lately?

I was immersed in the novel by Joyce Carol Oatess Blond, about Marilyn Monroe. I was very impressed with the Netflix adaptation I didn’t think I would and became obsessed with reading about Monroe’s life. It’s very dense, around 750 pages, but it’s captivating; I don’t want this to end.



You once said your favorite children’s book was Roald Dahls James and the giant peach. Why?

It changed my life. My aunt read it to me, my sisters, and my three cousins ​​in two sittings while on vacation at a beach house when I was about six years old. The idea that the world was meaner, crueler, more absurd and fantastical than anything the picture books had shown me before had a real impact. It was the moment I couldn’t go back [as a reader]. I leafed through my parents’ books. They had The Godfather – this was my first time seeing fuck in print, which blew my seven year old away. I picked up the copy from my mother’s library The other because there was a little boy’s face in the O on the cover; I thought, is this novel about a little boy? And then I started reading it.