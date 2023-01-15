Fenty Skin backs budding Barbadian actor – Akhnaten Burrowes





Akhnaten Burrowes has once again struck gold. Burrowes went viral on social media during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic for his comedy skits. During dark times of curfews and COVID-19 restrictions, he brought light and laughter. the Fenty Skin team loved the video and reached out! The rest is history! Recently, the 25-year-old caught the eye of million dollar skincare brand, Fenty Skin – sister to Fenty Beauty – with a video he posted promoting their products. Fenty Skin, which is owned by Barbadian superstar Robyn Rihanna Fenty, expressed her approval by uploading Burrowes’ video to her Instagram account. The video has since racked up nearly 100,000 views and is steadily increasing every day. It was subtitled: “(He/she) gets #COOKIESNCLEAN, sips his own & posts in this SavageXFenty for #SELFCARESUNDAY WBU?? #fentyskin #selfcare #facemask #skincare #cleanskincare #skincareroutine #beauty”. Talk to loop lifestyle, an ecstatic Burrowes proclaimed that it was simply “fate” that led him to team up with the Fenty Skin team. “Honestly, it was fate! I had a feeling earlier that one day Rihanna and I would be affiliated one day, but I ignored that and said it would happen when it happened.” He explained: “I recorded a video while in South Africa in November 2022 wearing Savage Fenty and Fenty Skin and the Fenty Skin team loved the video and reached out! The rest is history! “ Laughing, he said his first reaction was to celebrate and reflect on the progress his brand has made. “Honestly, I ‘screamed’ I was so thrilled to not only be on the page, but excited about how far the brand has come. From pulling the blinds to my window to now being recognized by Rihanna and his team, I’m just humbled and grateful. I really look forward to partnering with the icon in the future. Maybe tearing up the Savage Fenty trail while keeping my face clean with Fenty!” However, this is not his only recent achievement. Burrowes is delighted to be one of the few youngsters to be awarded at EMERG Barbados this coming Saturday. “I’m thrilled to be a part of this movement. I’m truly honored to be rewarded and to be able to inspire those who aspire! Our dreams are truly becoming our reality.” Burrowes, who also recently launched his personal assistant business called Toni Ann Lifestyle Services, just a month ago, revealed he’s been doing something even bigger behind the scenes. “Business is good so far! I’m looking forward to all that lies ahead. I’m also currently working on filming projects with Boardhouse Productions and new music with Shannon Pull De Trigga,” so stay tuned. ‘listen !” The ambitious youngster aims to achieve a number of things this year. “My goals for 2023 are to meet Tyler Perry, walk the catwalk on Rihanna’s Savage x Fenty, launch my first reality show, see my business become a success, and get even closer to God.”

