India’s ‘RRR’ an unlikely underdog in Hollywood’s awards race

LOS ANGELES (AP) Hollywoods awards season found an unlikely underdog in RRR.

SS Rajamoulis three hours maximalist action epic is one of the most expensive and highest-grossing Indian films of all time. It combines two of the country’s biggest stars, NT Rama Rao Jr. and Ram Charan, and topped the Netflix streaming charts over the summer.

He was showered with praise from JJ Abrams and Jessica Chastain. It won Best Original Song at the golden globes for the exuberant Naatu Naatu and has five Critics Choice Award nominations, including Best Picture.

But the Oscars generally avoid foreign films and over-the-top action films in key categories. And RRR I can’t win the International Feature Film Oscar because India came up with a much calmer Chhello Show by Pan Nalins instead. A nomination for best picture at the Oscars remains a long shot.

To give their film a final boost, Rama Rao Jr. and Charan traveled to Los Angeles to walk the gray carpet at the Globes, mingle with Cate Blanchett at parties and attend crowded screenings for potential voters, including one at the TCL Chinese Theater in Hollywood which presented a tumultuous dance party during the Naatu Naatu Scene.

They sat down with The Associated Press for a joint interview to talk about their real-life bond, Rajamoulis’ discussions of a sequel, and building bridges between the world’s film industries.

Responses have been edited for brevity and clarity.

AP: The film was a big hit when it was released in India, but it was slow to burn in terms of Western audiences picking up on it by word of mouth and watching it on Netflix. How did you experience this?

RAMA RAO JR. : You really don’t know what’s really going on in the minds of the public when people watch movies on Netflix. But our breakthrough was when we saw Mr. Rajamouli give a screening at the TCL (in September). And the response earned him a standing ovation. I think that was the opening on how we came to know that the West took RRR to heart. And I wish we were both here. But I think that was our first breakthrough and social media.

CHARAN: It’s so satisfying to see every reaction. Everything we played for was appreciated. And the reactions were just priceless. Yeah, it was like a slow burn. But nonetheless, it’s like another feather in the hat for us.

AP: Ram Charan, you were in production for at least part of that time on your next film. How did you kind of stay in touch with your RRR brethren?

CHARAN: The RRR journey started in 2018, and we are now in 2023, and we are still in touch. I think we just took a consensual break because we needed time for each other because we were so in love with each other.

RAMA RAO JR. : We were so in love with each other. As with the other.

AP: Rajamoulis is talking about a sequel, but you two are probably reserved?

CHARAN: No. We will clear the calendar.

RAMA RAO JR. : Correctly erase the calendar. But unfortunately we have no idea. We have no idea about RRR 2 until he mentions it. So if you’re interviewing him, you should actually get clarity from him so we know when it starts, so we can keep our schedule free.

AP: Was that something we talked about at the end of the movie?

CHARAN: No. Nothing. We first heard him when he was talking to you. I mean, I wasn’t kidding about it. We never talked about it.

RAMA RAO JR. : And he never tells us anything.

CHARAN: Yeah, everything is a surprise.

RAMA RAO JR. : I would say that’s a bad thing. I hate surprises. Maybe Charan likes them.

CHARAN: He knows that we erase the calendars every time he calls us. He takes us for granted on that. (Laughs)

AP: The political message of the film and the timing of its release, how important is that to you?

CHARAN: Personally, I think it was more about brotherhood than nationalism or patriotism in the film. It was in the background. Obviously, this is the era we chose, the director chose had a sense of nationalism flowing under water, as under the carpet. But what you actually see is a fictional story in its own right.

RAMA RAO JR. : Bromance.

CHARAN: Bromance from two historical characters, legends. But in the end, weren’t playing part of the story. This is Mr. Rajamoulis’ interpretation and his fictional thoughts and writings with his father.

RAMA RAO JR. : Rajamouli as such, I really don’t think he makes films because he wants to convey a message. For him, it’s just about telling stories and making fun. To tell this story, he chose a period when India was ruled by the British Empire. Yeah, simple. So other than that, there was no message. But yeah, it was more about two friends, their egos, their understanding of the world, of each other, how they grew up together, how they fell apart, how they came together. How they left, separated, and how they got back together and grew individually in their lives.

AP: And how much does that kind of coming together, coming apart, coming together, reflect your own real relationship between the two of you?

RAMA RAO JR. : I think we never acted in the movie. I think we are that.

CHARAN: Yeah, but we never had such bad misunderstandings and separation where we used to argue. But yes, we are very close. The characters we played were very close. Out of all the good, good parts of the movie, that’s pretty much what we share in real life, too.

AP: What are the goals in terms of being in Hollywood? Do you want to star in, say, a Quentin Tarantino movie?

CHARAN: Absolutely. I mean, it’s still there. Like I said, it wasn’t part of our goal to come to LA, but we landed here. So we take it like that. And of course we want to experience the great directors of LA and Hollywood, and I want them to get to know us as actors too and share ideas and cultural stories between East and West . I would like to explore it, of course. And (Tarantino) is one of my favorite directors.

RAMA RAO JR. : We come from families who have been in the business for a very long time, but the two of us, our entry into the cinema was not planned. It was just very accidental. And accidentally, we’re here today, talking about movies in Los Angeles. So, yes, we are actors who, I think, with RRR, we have crossed the borders of these imaginary lines of the Eastern film industry, of the Western film industry. I think we’ve erased that somewhat. And it’s a big, good crossover. There is so much talent here. There is so much talent there. I think everyone should come together. Avatar 2 is making phenomenal numbers in India. The same was true for Avengers: Endgame. So I think it’s high time we all collaborated and started making films for global audiences.

CHARAN: We are waiting for the day when all the woods will be burned and there will be a world cinema.

AP: Was it weird that most viewers experienced the movie through the Hindi version on Netflix?

CHARAN: But fortunately, we have dubbed all the languages. It was actually us.

RAMA RAO JR. : So Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, whatever our voice. So we were happy. But yeah, I would say maybe it should have been in Telugu too. This is now, this is me, being very, very, very emotional about being a Telugu person. But other than that, RRR sounds like India and regardless of the language, I’m glad it reached the audience.

AP: What have your family members said about this strange journey you’re on with RRR?

CHARAN: I think they are happier than us.

RAMA RAO JR. : I wish my grandfather was alive to see this happen. Of course, he is no longer there. But the family was very supportive, excited. Everyone is excited. Who would not be ?

