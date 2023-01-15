Nicolas Cage is heartbroken after the death of his ex-wife Lisa Marie Presley, according to the actor





(NEXSTAR) Nicolas Cage, who was briefly married to Lisa Marie Presley in the early 2000s, says he is heartbroken after news broke of his ex-wife’s death on Thursday. Lisa Marie Presley will be buried at Graceland next to her son

This is devastating news, Cage, 59, said in a statement shared with The Hollywood Reporter. Lisa had the biggest laugh of anyone I’ve ever met. She lit up every room and I’m heartbroken. I find some comfort in believing that she is reunited with her son Benjamin. Cage and Presley wed in August 2022 and separated months later, although their divorce wasn’t finalized until May 2004. Today reported at the time. Cage had cited an irreconcilable difference in the divorce filing. I’m sad about this, but we shouldn’t have been married in the first place, he said when they split in 2002, according to TV guide. It was a big mistake. Presley, 54, died Thursday in Los Angeles after being rushed to hospital earlier in the day. It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us, Priscilla Presley said in a statement. She was the most passionate, strongest and most loving woman I have ever known. Presley, along with his mother, had attended the 80th Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills the Tuesday before his death. Extra host Billy Bush told NewsNations Ashleigh Banfield that he interviewed Presley on the red carpet shortly before she entered the ceremony and he felt something was wrong. not at her house. At the end of the interview, I said to my team: something is wrong. There is no doubt that she was gone. She was a bit slow and not quite there. I say that with a heavy heart, Bush told Banfield. Bush added that Presley appeared to be leaning on a manager’s arm for support while walking. 49ers advance to divisional round in win over Seahawks

In addition to Cages’ comments, Michael Jackson’s estate shared their own statement. to Instagram mourning the loss of Presley, who was married to Jackson between 1994 and 1996. We are saddened by the sudden and tragic loss of Michael’s ex-wife, Lisa Marie Presley, the statement reads. Michael treasured the special bond they enjoyed and was comforted by Lisa Marie’s generous love, concern and care during their time together. Our hearts are with Lisa Marie’s children, Riley, Harper and Finley, and her mother, Priscilla, at this difficult time.

