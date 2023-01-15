DoT Fest: Bollywood celebrities, live music and food to rock the capital of Odisha from today





Bhubaneswar: The road between Housing Board Square and Ram Mandir will come alive as a galaxy of stars descends on the capital of Odisha during the second edition of DoT Fest, a special gathering of music, dance and festival gastronomy organized on the sidelines of the FIH Men’s World Cup of Hockey, from Sunday. The curtain raiser for the Bhubaneswar Live event, which will be held from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. daily until January 24, will see singer Guru Randhawa, actress Disha Patani and K-pop group Blackswan with Shreya Lenka from Odisha take the stage at the Idco Land on Fire exhibition. Apart from Bollywood celebrities, 11 Odia stars including Dipti Rekha Padhi, Pragyan Hota, Lisa Mishra, Rituraj Mohanty, rapper Big Deal, Swayam Padhi, Satyajeet Jena and Aseema Panda will also perform at the city’s festival. DAILY SCHEDULE January 15: K-pop group Blackswan, Guru Randhawa, Disha Patani January 16: Harshdeep Kaur, Navraj Hans, Priya Malik. January 17: Neeti Mohan, Divya Kumar. January 18: Lisa Mishra, Sniti Mishra, Rituraj Mohanty, Rapper Big Deal. January 19: p. Hariprasad Chaurasia, Ustad Taufiq Qureshi, Louis Banks, George Brooks, Gwyneth Wentink, Ojas Adhiya. January 20: Sunil Grover, Shilpa Rao. January 21: Amit Trivedi. January 22: Udit Narayan, Alka Yagnik. January 23: Siddhart Mahadevan, Shivam Mahadevan, Shrinidhi Ghatate. The last day (January 24) of the show will also see performances by choreographer Salman Yousuf and singers Sukhwinder Singh, Pawandeep Rajan and Arunita Kanjilal. Read also : Hockey WC: Night Bazaar opens its doors to visitors in the state capital of Odisha from today Apart from that, more than 800 other regional artists will entertain visitors with a series of performances by Sambalpuri Folk, Dhemsa Dance, Ghumura, Paika Akhada, Nabadurga Dance, Jodi Shankha, Fate Fighters Mallakhamb and many more on the three stages set up through the chips. night market/bazaar at adjacent Ekamra Haat from January 15-29. The International Food Festival will also kick off on Sunday at the exhibition grounds and will feature around 35 stalls, including six international stalls where people will find culinary delights from 16 different countries and 24 states. Three other side events – Bhufesto, Ekamra Walks and Sebe-O-Eebe Photo Exhibition are held in the city. Read also : City Trails Of .FEST takes off in Bhubaneswar; Program details here Read also : BhuFeSto begins today in the capital of Odisha; Check the Day-Wise schedule

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://odishabytes.com/dot-fest-bollywood-celebs-live-music-food-to-rock-odisha-capital-from-today/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos