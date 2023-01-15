Entertainment
Unbelievers sow terror at Bala, the actor files a complaint | Entertainment News
Kochi: Actor Bala alleged that there was an attempted attack on his house when he was not at home. He filed a complaint with the police stating that two people drove up on Friday evening and created an atmosphere of terror.
Balas’ wife Elizabeth was home alone when the alleged incident took place.
The actor, in his complaint, said the attackers knocked on the door to scare him. In addition, they also threatened the neighbors of the actors.
Bala reveals details of the horrific incident at his home
Actor Bala alleged that the people who tried to attack his house were under the influence of drugs. He said the attackers could be identified from CCTV footage. The actor also revealed that the attackers fell on his wife Elizabeth’s feet, two days before the alleged incident, when the couple went out for a walk.
One morning when my wife and I were out for our usual walk, two people came and touched Elizabeth’s feet. The next day they came to our house. However, they immediately left upon seeing my friends. They wandered around a bit before trying to break into my house again. One of them was captured. I reacted when they tried to misbehave with the women in the house.
The same people came back two days ago when they learned that I was not at home. I had gone to Kottayam to attend a program. They tried to attack my wife brandishing a knife. I filed a complaint with the police. They were on drugs when they came here. No one would be in their right mind when using drugs. I have CCTV visuals of the attackers and their vehicle number as well.
They came here to kill me. I wonder what I did. It might even be a quote to end me. If so, please don’t insult me by only sending two people. You should send at least thirty or forty people. Is it manly to scare women when men aren’t home? Who would be responsible if something had happened to him. Elizabeth is afraid to live here. She is a doctor; she has never seen anything like it in her life. People don’t let me live in peace.
I have never seen the attackers before. The same people who fell on my wife’s feet had come to attack her. His name is Atul. I have no idea why they did this. But, this incident was quite shocking as I had never experienced anything like this before. In fact, I know the real reason for the attack. Mistakes are made here. The attackers were drugged with cannabis. Elizabeth couldn’t stop crying. She says she will leave this house. She only stopped crying when the police arrived. I have the support of the Kerala Police. They rushed to my house as soon as the incident happened.
A family is broken when such things happen. I’m doing my best; but sometimes I am helpless. We try to do good for society. The law protects those who use drugs. But, the same law does not protect those who do good.
Let me tell you about something blatantly happening in Kerala. There are many people who use cannabis and drug dabs. They lose consciousness and barely even recognize their mothers and sisters. The police should arrest these people. Me and Elizabeth had recently taken part in an anti-drug campaign. No one from the film industry had called me after learning about this incident. Apparently they all have a lot of love for me! Bala said.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.onmanorama.com/entertainment/entertainment-news/2023/01/14/bala-house-attack-police-complaint-elizabeth-incident-two-men.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Unbelievers sow terror at Bala, the actor files a complaint | Entertainment News
- The bridal show this weekend could save you money for your wedding
- 2022 has been a bad market year, but things can improve
- Now it’s up to Shehbaz to take the vote of confidence: Imran Khan
- Buy LINZEL TEX Printed and Printed Bollywood Chiffon Pink Sarees Online at Best Price in India
- Germany’s Google data probe targets the heart of digital domination
- Men’s Ice Hockey No. 11 falls short against No. 1 Hobart, 4-1
- Nicolas Cage is heartbroken after the death of his ex-wife Lisa Marie Presley, according to the actor
- Aggies Down Gamecocks in Dominant Fashion – Texas A&M Athletics
- How to use Google Flight
- Residents fight for selfies with Jokowi while Gowes in Sudirman-Thamrin CFD area
- DoT Fest: Bollywood celebrities, live music and food to rock the capital of Odisha from today