Unbelievers sow terror at Bala, the actor files a complaint | Entertainment News

Kochi: Actor Bala alleged that there was an attempted attack on his house when he was not at home. He filed a complaint with the police stating that two people drove up on Friday evening and created an atmosphere of terror.

Balas’ wife Elizabeth was home alone when the alleged incident took place.

The actor, in his complaint, said the attackers knocked on the door to scare him. In addition, they also threatened the neighbors of the actors.

Bala reveals details of the horrific incident at his home

Actor Bala alleged that the people who tried to attack his house were under the influence of drugs. He said the attackers could be identified from CCTV footage. The actor also revealed that the attackers fell on his wife Elizabeth’s feet, two days before the alleged incident, when the couple went out for a walk.

One morning when my wife and I were out for our usual walk, two people came and touched Elizabeth’s feet. The next day they came to our house. However, they immediately left upon seeing my friends. They wandered around a bit before trying to break into my house again. One of them was captured. I reacted when they tried to misbehave with the women in the house.

The same people came back two days ago when they learned that I was not at home. I had gone to Kottayam to attend a program. They tried to attack my wife brandishing a knife. I filed a complaint with the police. They were on drugs when they came here. No one would be in their right mind when using drugs. I have CCTV visuals of the attackers and their vehicle number as well.

They came here to kill me. I wonder what I did. It might even be a quote to end me. If so, please don’t insult me ​​by only sending two people. You should send at least thirty or forty people. Is it manly to scare women when men aren’t home? Who would be responsible if something had happened to him. Elizabeth is afraid to live here. She is a doctor; she has never seen anything like it in her life. People don’t let me live in peace.

I have never seen the attackers before. The same people who fell on my wife’s feet had come to attack her. His name is Atul. I have no idea why they did this. But, this incident was quite shocking as I had never experienced anything like this before. In fact, I know the real reason for the attack. Mistakes are made here. The attackers were drugged with cannabis. Elizabeth couldn’t stop crying. She says she will leave this house. She only stopped crying when the police arrived. I have the support of the Kerala Police. They rushed to my house as soon as the incident happened.

A family is broken when such things happen. I’m doing my best; but sometimes I am helpless. We try to do good for society. The law protects those who use drugs. But, the same law does not protect those who do good.

Let me tell you about something blatantly happening in Kerala. There are many people who use cannabis and drug dabs. They lose consciousness and barely even recognize their mothers and sisters. The police should arrest these people. Me and Elizabeth had recently taken part in an anti-drug campaign. No one from the film industry had called me after learning about this incident. Apparently they all have a lot of love for me! Bala said.