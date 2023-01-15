EDITORIAL: Local governments are keeping a close eye on Hochul’s housing plan

Plan of Governor Kathy Hochuls increase the number of housing units in the state to meet growing demand, help reduce buying costs and rents, help young families buy homes, reduce homelessness and discourage workers from the metro area from New York to commute from neighboring states is admirable.

The governors goal of creating 800,000 new homes statewide over the next decade is ambitious but achievable, even given the challenges posed by state and local land use regulations.

For upstate counties, the governors’ goal is to increase the number of housing units in municipalities by 1% over three years. The governor’s office says that, based on census data, about 80 percent of all localities in the state will need to authorize about 50 or fewer new homes over the next three years to meet those goals.

That doesn’t sound like much. Or does he?

These local thresholds for new housing should be achievable for many communities given that many are already meeting or are on track to meet the targets, and given that the Governors plan offers a variety of ways local communities can respond. standards set by the state. other than new construction, such as the repurposing of office space and strip malls.

The governors’ plan also includes financial incentives for communities that develop more multi-unit housing and other desired housing projects, so there’s potentially state money behind it.

RED FLAGS FOR LOCAL GOVERNMENT

But there are red flags in the governors’ proposal that localities should be wary of and state lawmakers should consider when weighing whether to support certain elements of the governors’ plan.

Among those red flags is the apparent willingness of governors to circumvent or override local zoning regulations, as well as planning and environmental restrictions, in order to force communities to meet its pre-determined housing goals.

One proposal that seems reasonable on the face of it involves a bill that would make more commercial buildings eligible for residential use. It’s awesome: Turn empty spaces such as old warehouses and storefronts into living spaces.

But the proposal also includes the provision of commercial buildings for the regulatory relief needed for such conversions.

What does that mean exactly? Does that mean overriding local zoning codes and building regulations to make these conversions possible? If a town or city wants to keep commercial space as part of its master plan, separating the business district from the residential district, does that mean that builders could anyway get permission from the state to convert their properties to residential use?

Another piece of questionable language involves the state offering specific environmental review relief and an expedited environmental review process for targeted areas around transit systems and other areas that meet rezoning criteria. under the governors plan.

Then there’s this: Projects eligible for the fast-track approval process will have the opportunity to go through an environmental review process that remains focused on health and safety issues, the governors’ message says.

If state environmental review procedures can be easily bypassed or accelerated to meet these arbitrary housing construction targets, then why do other projects still need to be subject to them, one might ask.

One of the most concerning language concerns the threat of overriding local zoning codes in certain circumstances to force communities to meet housing targets.

If a proposed housing project meets key criteria, including a minimum number of units and a minimum affordability requirement, and also does not violate health and safety requirements, it must be approved even if zoning restrictions existing ones do not allow it.

To have to to be approved?

For localities that object, the state plans to use an appeals process in the courts and at the state administrative level to provide approvals where localities do not. Wow.

Much of the language is vague, we purposely suspect, to give the impression that the provisions are benign and to counter concerns among local officials about the threat of state intervention to override local control.

If you’re a local official reading the Governors’ report, you have legitimate reason to be concerned about what ends up in the fine print.

Another thought this raises is that if the state’s zoning and environmental regulations are so onerous that they prevent new homes from being built, maybe it’s time for the state to consider revising them. Bypassing local zoning regulations and accelerating the environmental review process established on a case-by-case basis based on unrelated arbitrary standards is no way to manage development or promote the construction of new housing.

Local authorities should indeed look for ways to boost housing in order to serve their inhabitants.

But they must also ensure that the state does not use this laudable goal to ignore local management of the growth and development of each individual community.

GAZETTE COVER Make sure you have access to everything we do, today and every day, check out our subscription page at DailyGazette.com/Subscribe More from The Daily Gazette:

Categories: Editorial, Opinion