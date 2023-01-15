Hollywood VFX Artists Are Closer Than Ever To Unionizing





Visual effects artists around the world working long hours for low pay seem to be moving closer to unionization, after a year of VFX success.



After another year of visual effects playing a vital part in many major releases, both in theaters and on streaming services, VFX artists feel it’s time to work collectively and form their own Hollywood syndicate.

Reported by Vulture in December 2022, IATSE helped survey visual effects workers by looking at pay rates, working conditions, and long-term sustainability. Ben Speight, Animation Guild organizer and advocate for visual effects unionization, said the response to the survey was “overwhelming…with the right strategy led by the visual effects workers themselves, next year , there could be an opportunity for a group to move forward, succeed and establish their first union. IATSE, the International Theater Workers Alliance, which currently represents over 150,000 entertainment industry technicians, artisans and artisans, has historically focused on representing staff on or near production centers and has no VFX syndicate. RELATED: Avatar 2 Effects Artist Slams Weta Workshop’s Low Pay, Disrespectful Treatment

Working in the VFX industry There are approximately 31,000 to 117,000 VFX workers worldwide, with 32 different VFX houses, including names like Digital Domain, Framestore and Weta Digital, known for hits like Titanic, Gravityand The Lord of the Rings respectively, employing many in the profession. Some VFX workers employ in-house production companies, such as DreamWorks, Netflix, and Nickelodeon. With so many streaming movies and shows now requiring VFX delivered to tight deadlines, VFX workers are reporting 18-hour days, seven days a week, and an informal survey among VFX workers finds that the average effects coordinator visuals can earn as little as $1,300 per week, just $18.57 per hour at the lowest. The latest VFX-heavy movies require more than a dozen VFX houses to complete the workload. Some studios that rely heavily on visual effects, especially Marvel, which has yet to create its own exclusive VFX house, have been known to overwork and underpay their contract VFX artists. This is especially true for the studio’s Disney+ shows, which require separate 3K VFX shots, almost double the typical number of VFX shots for a Marvel movie, which is typically 1.6K. Marvel’s high demands have also resulted in unusual working hours for contracted teams. RELATED: Marvel Reportedly Paid VFX Artists 20% Less Than Other Studios Insiders have shared that President Kevin Feige insists on approving every VFX plan, on his timeline, from VFX houses around the world. “You wake up and the first exam would be at 7:30 on a Sunday, because you’re dealing with Kevin’s schedule, you’re dealing with vendors all over the world: London, Bangalore, Australia, China,” said a former Marvel VFX artist. The goal of the IATSE VFX investigation and the work of Speight and others is for VFX workers to create a collective bargaining agreement with the Alliance of Motion Pictures and Television Producers. As a potential writers’ strike approaches in May 2023, Speight wonders, “Is this the year we unionize? There has never been a higher level of interest among visual effects workers in this country and beyond.” Source: Vulture

