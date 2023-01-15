Chicago Auto Show First Look for Charity to benefit the Turning Point Autism Foundation





Turning Pointe Autism Foundation in Naperville will be among the hosts and beneficiaries of the 2023 Chicago Auto Show First Look for Charity on Friday, February 10 at McCormick Place, the day before the Chicago Auto Show opens to the public. The exclusive black-tie event features complimentary appetizers, premium drinks and desserts provided by more than 20 sought-after Chicago-area restaurants, while offering patrons the chance to be the first to explore the largest auto show in the country. Entrants get a close and quiet view of concept cars, early vehicles and production vehicles, as well as the chance to win a 2023 Honda CRV Touring Hybrid or a 2023 Subaru Crosstrek Sport. “This event is as fun as it is important to Turning Pointe’s mission,” said Turning Pointe Chairman of the Board, Howard Weiss. “First Look for Charity has supported us since 2014 and this will be our ‘last dance’ as a recipient. The generosity of past participants has been a big part of our success in reaching our 15th anniversary and serving children, teens and adults. with talks on best practices. This is truly a remarkable exclusive event to attend! We look forward to sharing it with our corporate and community partners and friends.” Turning Pointe will host an exclusive hospitality suite for its guests outside the lounge, celebrating the organization’s 15 years of support for students with autism and their families. Mark Rivera, anchor/reporter for ABC 7 Chicago, is the Turning Pointe reception MC, including honors and awards and other surprises. Musical entertainment will be provided by Karl Knutson. Fine food, beverages and additional entertainment will be offered at various displays on the show floor. Tickets for the First Look for Charity can be purchased through Turning Pointe at turnpointeautismfoundation.org/first-look-tickets/; $250 of each $275 note is tax deductible as a charitable donation. Corporate donation packages are also available. Tuxedo attire is required. Turning Pointe Autism Foundation is a 501(c)3 organization offering a day school for students throughout the region, from elementary through high school, as well as adult services including job training, work opportunities, and support for life. placement. Turning Point celebrates 15 years of student success this year. First Look for Charity and the Chicago Auto Show are presented by the Chicago Automobile Trade Association, representing new car dealerships in Chicago and Northwest Indiana. For more information on corporate giving packages, contact Barb Brauer at [email protected]

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dailyherald.com/submitted/20230113/chicago-auto-show-first-look-for-charity-to-benefit-turning-point-autism-foundation The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos