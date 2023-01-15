Jaya Ahsan wraps up filming her first Bollywood movie





Popular Bangladeshi actress, Jaya Ahsan has completed filming her first Bollywood movie “Karak Singh”. The film, directed by renowned filmmaker Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury, features Pankaj Tripathi, Sanjana Sanghi, Parvathy Thiruvothu and Dilip Shankar with Jaya. Jaya shared her feelings about the film and the India shooting time on her official social media handles on Saturday. She also thanked the co-actors for supporting her. The actor wrote: “I am so happy and grateful to have worked with such a fantastic team led by director Aniruddha Roychowdhury or Tony da as we affectionately call him. It was a huge experience for me to work with such faithful actors as Pankaj Tripathi ji and others and loved every moment. “There is no limit to what an artist can learn, every day we learn new things and shooting this film was an unprecedented experience for me. Thank you and the whole team , for being so kind and supporting me as an actor. Can’t wait to work with you guys again..” the post read. Versatile actor Jaya Ahsan has appeared in Indo-Bangladesh films before, but this will be his first appearance in a Hindi film. “This is my first Hindi film and my character is an integral part of the film,” Jaya Ahsan told Hindustan Times earlier. “I was thrilled and said yes immediately because Aniruddha is the director, and I have Pankaj Tripathi as one of my co-actors. I’m thrilled that filming is starting,” she said. declared.

