



Onyx Collective is growing. The Disney-owned brand, which expressly focuses on programming color makers and other underrepresented voices, announced on Saturday a pilot pickup for a comedy by Gabourey Sidibe, tentatively titled 1266, and a direct order for a cross-party documentary series on Black Twitter. The latter is based on the widely read book by Jason Parham 2021 Wired article, “A People’s History of Black Twitter.” The comedy, which comes from corporate cousin 20th Television, is inspired by Sidibe’s life story. The Oscar-nominated actress who shot to fame with Lee Daniels’ 2009 film Precious, will play Gabby Brixton. In the pilot, Brixton’s life is thought to be aimless – she lives with her mother and makes half-hearted attempts to become a singer/model. When she is fired from another job, she turns to phone sex. What initially seems like a quick way to make money becomes a life-changing experience when she meets the women who will become her chosen family and learns how powerful, profitable and prolific her voice can be. The project is produced by Only murders in the building’s Thembi Banks, Laidby Steven Canals and adultby Julie Bean with Sidibe, who first shared her story in her 2017 memoir, This is just my face: try not to stare at it. Jill Kaplan is attached as a non-writer producer. black twitter, as the three-part doc is currently called, comes from Prentice Penny’s A Penny for Your Thoughts banner as well as Wired Studios and Culture House. Penny, who previously directed Issa Rae’s HBO comedy Unsafe, directs the series, which marks her first project with the Tara Duncan-led collective via her overall deal there. The project is said to chart the rise, movements, voices and memes that made Black Twitter a major cultural force. Penny will serve as executive producer alongside her company’s Chris Pollack and Alex Soler, as well as Sarah Amos of Wired Studios, Agnes Chu and Andrew Whitney and Culture House’s Raeshem Nijhon, Carri Twigg and Nicole Galovski. Culture House’s Joy Jacoby will direct the series and Wired‘s Parham has a producer credit. The announcements come as the Onyx stable continues to expand its roster, with a list of producers that reads like a who’s who of Hollywood. It includes Ryan Coogler and his Proximty Media, Shang Chi’s Destin Daniel Cretton through his Family Owned banner, Unsafeis Natasha Rothwell and adultThis is Yara Shahidi. Onyx’s output to date includes the Oscar-winning documentary Questlove, soul summeras good as hair taleslegal drama Reasonable doubt and limited series The parcel, among others. Hulu will launch its six-part limited documentary series The 1619 Project, an expansion of the work of Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Nikole Hannah-Jones and The New York Times magazineJanuary 26. Then, on March 10, the streamer adds Onyx’ Not imprisoneda comedy-drama starring Kerry Washington and Delroy Lindo.

