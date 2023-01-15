Honey Singh on her ‘illness’: Covid-19 affected my mental health

Yo Yo Honey Singh’s new album, Honey 3.0, has been released. The rapper-singer had taken a break from music around 2016. In a new interview, he opened up about his struggle with depression and opened up about his mental health. Talking about the difficult journey of the treatment, Yo Yo Honey Singh also detailed how he lost all sleep during the process and became an alcoholic. (Also read: Honey Singh says girls in our country should learn from Uorfi Javed, calls him fearless and courageous)

Honey Singh also said that he never had problems like anxiety and depression, and it took more than two years to get it confirmed and more than three years to find a suitable doctor for treatment. . This was the reason for his long absence from making music.

In an interview with Brut India, Yo Yo Honey Singh opened up about her mental health journey and what took her so long to recover. “Bhai mental health ek aisi bimari he jiske bohut saari variations he. Ye main batana chahunga saare simple chote bhaiyon ko… ki iske bohut saare colors he, anxiety, depression kuch bhi nhi he… woh ek sardi zukham he. Mujhe covid-19 huya tha sanity ka. ise psychotic symptom of bipolar disorder bolte he bohut dangerous chiz he, kisiko bhi na ho, simple dushman ko bhi na ho.. aisi cheez he. I prayed for death everyday, every night. ( There are a lot of variations in mental health which I would like to tell everyone. There are many colors. Anxiety, depression are not even close…they look like cough and colds. I had mental health Covid. is known as bipolar disorder psychotic syndrome which is very dangerous. I wish no one would get this disease, not even my enemies.)

Yo Yo Honey Singh introduced model actor Tina Thadani as his girlfriend at an event in Delhi last year. In 2022, Tina had featured in the music video for Paris Ka Trip by Honey Singh. He was previously married to Shalini Talwar. In September last year, Honey and Shalini divorced. He would have paid alimony of 1 crore for divorce settlement. Now, Yo Yo Honey Singh is ready to make a comeback in the industry after a long hiatus. Among his latest film songs is De Taali from Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 with Kartik Aaryan. He will also have songs in the upcoming film Selfiee by Akshay Kumar and Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan by Salman Khan.