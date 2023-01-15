Clint Eastwood is happy to have turned down two of Hollywood’s biggest roles | Movies | Entertainment





The star’s extraordinary Hollywood career is examined in Clint Eastwood: A Life in Film on Sky Documentaries tomorrow. He is also an Oscar-winning director and an acclaimed composer and lyricist. It’s hard to imagine Cool Hand Luke himself losing his confidence, even when he was outright rejecting two of the biggest and most iconic roles on the silver screen. Over the next few years, the actor shared his reasons for turning down both and, refreshingly in an industry with so many missed opportunities or bad decisions, his complete lack of regret. He also added dryly, “That was a long time ago. I was a little more pumped up.”

Eastwood said: “I remember – and it was many years ago – when [Warner Bros. President] Frank Wells came to me to do Superman. So it could have happened. That’s when they started thinking about making it. “I was like, ‘Superman? No, no, that’s not for me.’ Not that there’s anything wrong with that. It’s for someone, but not for me.” However, the Hollywood tough guy had no problem with the genre and happily revealed his own love of comics and his favorite character is Marvel’s Namor: “The Sub-Mariner, it is the one I’ve always loved. I had all these comics when I was a kid.” Even so, Eastwood happily admitted that the reason he turned down the role was also motivated by protecting his own career.

When Superman finally hit the big screen with Christopher Reeve, Eastwood found major success away from his cowboy and cop projects with the lighthearted Every Which Way But Loose (alongside the orangutan Clyde). But, then and later, her main reservation (aside from tights) had been that such a role risked eclipsing an entire career. He said: “That was part of the consideration, a big part. Look at Reeve, he was excellent. That was a big factor. You get a role like that, and it locks you in a bit. It’s true, I I had the western genre and the Dirty Harry role, but everyone else did westerns and cop movies; they didn’t seem as bad.”

Eastwood said he didn’t turn it down this time out of fear of being typecast, or because it wasn’t his kind of movie: “For me, well, it was someone’s gig. ‘other. It’s Sean’s contract. It didn’t feel right for me to do it.” Sean Connery had actually announced he was quitting James Bond after You Only Live Twice in 1967. Notoriously, George Lazenby stepped in for a movie, On Her Majesty’s Secret Service, before shockingly quitting, partly out of fear of the typography and an exaggerated sense of his own career prospects. Five decades later, when screenwriter Derek Kolstad originally penned John Wick, the plan was for the retired assassin to truly be of retirement age. Details were revealed in Edward Gross and Mark A Altman’s book They Shouldn’t Have Killed His Dog: The Complete Uncensored Oral History of John Wick, Gun Fu, and the New Age of Action.

In it, franchise producer Basil Iwanyk said, “The lead was a 75-year-old man, twenty-five years after retiring. It was the thrill of watching Clint Eastwood kick ass. “I thought, ‘Okay, there’s probably a name or two you could do this with: Clint Eastwood, Harrison Ford.’ Other than that, I don’t know how I put this movie together, but the tone of the John Wick script was subversive and really fun, it has a very clear emotional line and a great premise for an action movie. It’s a tantalizing thought, but Keanu Reeves stepped into the picture and the rest is history. It’s unlikely to make Clint lose his temper either… Clint Eastwood: A Life in Film is on Sky Documentaries at 11am on January 15

