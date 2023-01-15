Kanye West’s New Bride’s Family Breaks Their Silence On Marriage – Hollywood Life









Image Credit: Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock/Christopher Peterson/SplashNews.com Kanye WestThe new in-laws have broken their silence after the controversial rapper’s secret wedding Bianca Censors. One of the Biancas sisters, Angelina Censors, requested confidentiality at the time, but admitted there was some excitement over the marriage reveal. This is very exciting news for my sister and the family, but we are choosing to have some privacy at this time, she told the sun herald Saturday January 14. Alyssia Censorione of Biancas’ other parents, added that she was super happy for both of them. More about Kanye West The family’s statements come a day after the Grammy winner, 45, and his company’s architectural designer Yeezy, 27, reportedly took their hot romance to the luxury Armangiri resort for a honeymoon, through Daily mail. Located on 600 acres in Utah’s Grand Circle of National Parks and Monuments, this incredible location was the perfect location for a private celebration. The upscale hideaway is also a relaxing experience with its average rate of $5,000 a night. Had Kanye and Bianca opted out of the jaw-dropping scenery tours, they still could have gotten cozy at the famed Aman Spa, which spans more than 25,000 square feet of desert and offers wellness services like holistic healing rituals, depending on the resorts. website. Just days before their wedding rumor broke, Kanye and Bianca were spotted having lunch at the Waldorf Astoria in West Hollywood, where the famous hitmaker was apparently wearing a wedding ring. At the time, Bianca was only known as a mystery date. Some time after her identification and the revelation of the reported secret nuptials, Bianca deleted her Instagram account, according to reports. Meanwhile, Kanyes ex Kim, who finalized their divorce on Nov. 29, 2022, has been spotted for the first time since the reported wedding took place. The reality TV star was spotted boarding a private jet bound for Toronto on Friday, January 13. With his mother Kris Jenner and sister Khloe Kardashianthe trio reportedly headed to the funeral of Khloes ex’s mother, Tristan Thompson. Andrea Thompson died suddenly in the Canadian city after suffering a heart attack. Hot Items Currently trendy now



