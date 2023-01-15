Kantara actress Sapthami Gowda to make Bollywood debut with Vivek Agnihotris ‘The Vaccine War’





Rishab Shetty’s famed Kantara, Sapthami Gowda, is set to make her Bollywood debut with Vivek Agnihotri’s highly anticipated ‘The Vaccine War’. Sapthami took to Twitter to share her excitement and wrote, “I’m happy and excited to be a part of this project! Thank you @vivekagnihotri sir for this opportunity. Agnihotri tweeted her message and welcomed her. He wrote: “Welcome Sapthami. Your role in #TheVaccineWar will touch many hearts. Welcome Saptami.

Your role in #TheVaccineWar will touch many hearts. https://t.co/aVsCGlmwgX — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) January 13, 2023 The shooting of the film has already started. Now the latest update on the film is the arrival of Sapthami Gowda in the film. For the uninitiated, Sapthami came into the limelight after her role as Leela in the hit movie Kantara. The audience loved her role as Shiva’s lover. The actress recently shared a Cinema Express report in which Vivek talked about her casting. Vivek said, “I’m doing an Indian film, and we wanted to bring in the right cast and work with good actors, no matter where they’re from.” He added: We have completed the Lucknow schedule and Sapthami will join the team in the Hyderabad schedule which will start in a few days. I saw Kantara and liked her performance as Leela. I wanted her in my movie so badly, and when I called Sapthami, she graciously agreed to play the role. I am very happy that she joins The Vaccine War team. Thanks @sharadasrinidhi !

Glad to be part of this project.

Meanwhile, The Vaccine War is based on the Covid-19 pandemic in India and how Indian scientists are developing the most effective vaccine to save lives. Directed by Vivek Agnihotri, the film will be released in theaters on August 15, 2023 in 11 languages.





