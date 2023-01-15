Piyush Mishra reflects on the lives of theater artists; says it’s an ‘unfortunate fact’ that they need Bollywood support to make a name for themselves | Hindi Movie News







Speaking on the subject of Bollywood, the Gangs Of Wasseypur actor mentioned quite frankly that the Southern industry is better than Hindi in terms of research, passion and innovation. He said making blockbuster movies like Baahubali and PS-1 is no picnic. It takes a very compelling script, setup, music, and talented actors to make something as magnum as these films.

He added that although Bollywood has qualified stars, it lacks innovation and research; so last year we saw it fail badly. Search will now become majburi for Bollywood now according to Mishra.

Furthermore, the actor cited that there are also filmmakers like Anurag Kashyap, Tigamanshu Dhulia and Imtiaz Ali who are making critically acclaimed films but Hindi cinema needs more if it wants to meet the industry from South.

It adds actors like Naseeruddin Shah , Om Puri and Irrfan Khan, who came from a theater background, also joined Bollywood for the name. He added that Bollywood is an industry and theater is not. Since a lot of money is invested in creating commercial art, the same is not true for theater. So, in Bollywood, most filmmakers focus on money, not passion.

