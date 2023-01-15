7 Bollywood classics that were remade in the south; Amitabh Bachchans Donation to Sunny Deols Ghayal





Bollywood is always accused of copying films from South or remaking them, but there are Hindi films that have been remade in South as well. Here is the list of 7 Bollywood classics, which have been remade in the South: 1. Donation

Nariman Movies Amitabh Bachchan made the super hit put on in 1978 and it was remade in 2007 with Shah Rukh Khan and Priyanka Chopra in the lead roles. The film was remade as billa in 1985 with Rajinikanth and was later remade in Telugu with Prabhas in the lead role and with Ajith Kumar in Tamil. 2. Ghayal



Vinayata Movies Director Rajkumar Santoshi’s blockbuster Ghayal was redone in Tamil as Bharathani With Vijayakanth and Bhanupriya in the lead roles. Ghayal was released in 1990 and starred Sunny Deol and Amrish Puri in the lead roles. The film tells the story of a young man named Ajay Mehra who is accused of murdering his elder brother Ashok and who must prove his innocence while the police and mobsters search for him. 3. Deewar



Trimurti Movies Devwar was a 1975 blockbuster starring Amitabh Bachchan and Shashi Kapoor in lead roles and was the story of two brothers who choose different paths in their lives. The film was remade in Tamil as You featuring Rajinikanth and Suman in the lead roles. 4. Illness



Manmohan Desai The hit movie of 1985 Diseases was remade in Tamil with Rajinikanth and Ambika in the lead roles of Maaveeran. Although the Tamil version was not as successful as the OG version, it created a buzz upon its release. Diseases was the story of a horse-drawn cart puller in colonial India, who is separated from his parents and becomes a rebel. 5. Darr



FRJ Darr was released in 1993 and proved to be a game changer for Shah Rukh Khan as he played a psychopathic lover who would do anything to fulfill his love. Darr was remade in Kannada with Upendra, Sonali Bendre and Shivrajkumar as Preethsis.

6. Mr. India



Boney Kapoor Mr India was a sci-fi film directed by Shekhar Kapur starring Anil Kapoor and Sridevi in ​​the lead roles. Mr India was one of the Indian OG 3D superhero movies and is still considered a cult. Mr India was redone in Tamil as In Ratathin Rathame and in Kannada as Hi Karnataka.

7. Ghatak



Movies by Rajkumar Santoshi Ghatak was a commercially successful and critically acclaimed film by Sunny Deol, released in 1996 and told the story of a young man named kashiwho comes to Bombay for his father’s treatment but soon finds himself entangled in a brutal war with the police and gangsters. Ghatak was redone in Telugu as Ability in 2004 with Rajasekar and Anjala Zaveri in the lead roles.

