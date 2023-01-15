Bollywood’s obsession with adab Pakistanis is irrelevant





It’s 2023, but Bollywood can’t get over its obsession with portraying lame and rather bizarre stereotypes about Pakistanis in its movies.

Netfilx has released the official Mission Majnu trailer which features Sidharth Malhotra as an Indian spy on a covert operation to expose nuclear weapons in the heart of Pakistan for India to neutralize. All was well until Malhotra dressed as a “Pakistani Muslim”. So Indian filmmakers have a starter pack for actors playing the roles of Muslims and Pakistanis. A man with kohl-rimmed eyes who spits adaab with every sentence, wearing a namaz ki topi [skullcap] and something green in the background somewhere to show it’s a Muslim person or the Muslim community. Women would be shown wearing lehnga aur ghagra, with lots of bracelets, and yes the tradition of adaab continues for them too. However, the reality is quite different.

The fact is that Bollywood has managed to deceive the world by portraying and creating this image to represent Pakistanis. One of the world’s leading film industries is deeply committed to trying to portray and portray Pakistanis as a threat. Because of this portrayal, for a very long time people believed it to be true when it came to Pakistan.

Bollywood has been doing bad anti-Pakistani propaganda for years, but a little research would tell them that no, Pakistanis don’t look, wear or talk like they portray them in their movies. From Veer-Zaara in 2004 to Mission Majnu in 2023, Bollywood’s portrayal of Pakistan and the Pakistani way of life has been completely wrong. No, we don’t live in Lucknow in the 19th century. Lahore, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Karachi, Peshawar, Quetta and other cities in Pakistan do not have men with the kajal going adaab-adaab or wandering around in sherwanis as if it were the norm.

What is even more appalling is that in India most of the leading Bollywood actors are Muslim, some from Pakistan and yet they don’t wear and look like anything Bollywood so often represents Muslims, whether in India or Pakistan.

We hope that for once Bollywood will come out of its propaganda thinking and present the “Pakistani Muslims” as they are.

