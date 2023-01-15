Kriti Sanon at Tamannaah Bhatia: Fashion Hits and Misses (January 9-15)





Seasons may come and go, but nothing’s stopping our favorite celebrities from making a statement with their style. From keeping it casual for everyday looks to dressing up for events, they’ve certainly kept it versatile this week. However, some failed to impress us with their clothing choices, leaving us disappointed. As such, we’re back with our fashion verdict of the week.

Here’s a roundup of the best (and worst) looks from the past week! HIT – Kriti Sanon Kriti Sanon’s look was a hit (Photo source: Varinder Chawla) critical i say impressed us with his latest outing for the launch of his upcoming film’s trailer Shehzada. The actor wore a figure-hugging midi dress with a corset top and a plunging neckline. Ambika Lal’s strapless dress had geometric appliques on a mesh base. Kriti opted for nude makeup and minimal accessories to keep the focus on her dress. MISS – Kartik Aaryan While the actor is usually on top of his fashion game, Kartiks’ all-black ensemble for the trailer launch failed to impress us. He wore a printed black t-shirt paired with black denim jeans and a black leather jacket. We found the look too safe and boring! HIT – Tamannaah Bhatia The Tamannaah Bhatia look was a hit. (Photo source: Varinder Chawla) Tamannaah wowed us with her summer look in a beige midi dress with a matching fabric belt around her waist. The actor went makeup-free and carried a black Chloé tote bag with her. Keeping the look monotonous, she wore beige pumps to match her dress. HIT – Babil Khan Babil Khan’s look was a hit. (Photo source: Varinder Chawla) Babil Khan The casual look consisting of a white sweatshirt with a modernist paint pattern paired with ripped blue jeans was an instant hit. The young artist associated it with a white cap and sneakers. He completed his look with black sunglasses and some rings. MISS – Taboo Tabu’s gaze was missed. (Photo source: Varinder Chawla) While we’re total fans of Tabu’s timeless and elegant style, her latest fashion outing just didn’t work for us. The actor wore a hot pink satin top which she paired with blue jeans and black heels. HIT – Alaya F Alaya F’s look was a hit. (Photo source: Varinder Chawla). Alaya F looked fresh as a daisy in a short lemon yellow dress which she teamed with nude heels. Her delicate necklace and bracelet added to the understated charm of her overall look. MISS – Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul Preet Singh’s look was a miss. (Photo source: Varinder Chawla) Rakul Preet Singh’s all-denim outfit might have been a hit if it hadn’t been for so many people. The actor wore an oversized denim jacket with cutouts, ruffles and patterns and had a corseted denim top underneath. On top of that, she wore a large sapphire stone pendant with her look. We wish she’d ditched the jacket or corset, which would make it less chaotic. BLOW – Vicky Kaushal Vicky Kaushal’s look was a hit. (Photo source: Varinder Chawla) Vicky Kaushals’ look consisting of a yellow t-shirt, navy sweatpants and white sneakers looked dapper. The actor also wore a black cap with his outfit. HIT – Vidya Balan Vidya Balan’s look was a hit. (Photo source: Varinder Chawla) Vidya Balan was seen wearing a red Anarkali suit with a geometric pattern and a plunging neckline. Vidya tied her hair back with a middle parting and wore oversized jhumkas to complete her look. We give it a boost! For more lifestyle news, follow us on instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss the latest updates!

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://indianexpress.com/article/lifestyle/fashion-hits-misses-kriti-sanon-tamannaah-bhatia-kartik-aaryan-alaya-vidya-balan-tabu-8380346/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos