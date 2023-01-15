Mauritian Aryan Poonith tries his luck Bollywood





The inhabitant of Allmatie fulfills his dream of becoming an actor. He played the lead role in a music video in India. In two weeks, he returns to the Indian film industry to shoot two more music videos. The music video for the song Tashan was released on Zee Music Company’s YouTube channel on Friday, January 6. The video has over 26,000 views. The actor is none other than a Mauritian! His artist name is Aryan Poonith. He shares the screen with the Indian Shradha Tiwari. The music video is directed by Aslam Khan who is known for his role in the comedy Nayee Padosan.

My old class friends and relatives recognized me in the clip and they shared it on social media. They appreciated my work and that encourages me to continue, says Aryan Poonith, 30, real name Divesh Bauhadoor. The resident of Allmatie says that the opportunity to appear in Tashan presented itself at the end of 2021. He accompanied his Indian friend Ajmal Khurshid to the launch of a video. At this event, he introduced me to Dr. Pranjal Khewalkar, producer of Samar Productions. We changed a few words. The next day he called Ajmal Khurshid and wanted to know more about my background. He then invited us to his office, remembers the Mauritian. During the interview, the producer offers Aryan Poonith to listen to Tashan. I enjoyed the song. The producer then offered me the role. I thought it was a joke and I asked him for two days to think about his proposal, he confides. Two days later, he receives a call from the producer to sign a contract and he agrees to be part of the project. Thereafter, the filming team is gradually put in place. We followed workshops for two months. These sessions allowed me to understand the inner workings of the Indian film industry and acting. Even though I’m new to the industry, I was well coached, says Aryan Poonith. Filming lasts two days. He also assists with the post-production stage. He returned to Mauritius in June 2022. Before flying, I signed for two new projects. I will play in two music videos, he announces. He is going back to India in two weeks. ten years of patience Divesh Bauhadoor dreamed of being an actor from a young age. I grew up watching Bollywood movies and admire the work of Shah Rukh Khan. I wanted to try my luck Bollywood, he says. His School Certificate at Sir Leckraz Teelock SSS in his pocket, he continues with a diploma in human resources. In 2013, he flew to Mumbai in India. The Mauritian is training at the Roshan Taneja School of Acting. Six months later, he returned to Mauritius to complete his license. In 2015, he spent a month in India but in vain. He did an internship in the civil service and then in a hotel establishment in Mauritius. During the first confinement, I took the time to reflect on what I really wanted in life. My dream is to be an actor, he says. He talks about it to his parents and his sister. In September 2021, he travels to India. Two months later, he signed his first contract.

