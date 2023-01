Jared Dixon isn’t just the ‘Hamilton’ actor

Jared Dixon had the same overwhelming reaction to Hamilton as thousands of others when he first heard about it. Like a lot of people, I didn’t get it, Dixon told the Herald. The first casting messages were coming out on Playbill and they just said something like, Hamilton, a rap musical about the founding fathers. I just didn’t know what was going on,” the actor added with a laugh. Now Hamilton is a global sensation with 11 Tonys and a Pulitzer Prize. And Dixon plays Alexander Hamilton rival Aaron Burr in Hamilton, who stops at the Opera between January 17 and March 12. A veteran of the Boston theatrical scene who graduated from national tours of The Lion King and The Color Purple, Dixon now understands he fell into it once the original Broadway cast recording was released in 2015. He even has something radical thing to say about Lin- Manuel Miranda’s masterpiece. It’s almost underrated at this point, Dixon said. Hamilton tells the story of Alexander Hamilton, patriot, revolutionary, nation builder. It also turns his life into an extended metaphor for the contemporary struggles of disenfranchised citizens and the moral imperative that we must come together and fight for justice. The open-air subversiveness of actors of color play the founding fathers, the musical touchstones range from Gilbert and Sullivan to Public Enemy and yet it’s a classic musical so it relies on humor, love, finely choreographed movement, huge vocal harmonies and a great story arc to pull off. But Dixon isn’t (just) talking about it from a fan perspective. He talks about his acting experience. Dixon recently played Simba in The Lion King, a role he called the toughest role in the canon of black male theater in terms of physique. But Burr, and many other roles in Hamilton, come with their own epic challenges. The [thematic and lyrical] Hamilton density, which is needed [lyrically] and dramatically actors, you really have to be on your toes for the entire three hours of the show, Dixon said. This show requires something that other shows at all levels simply don’t. He’s a juggernaut, he laughs. If that’s not enough, Dixon plays Burr a complex character with a hint of Iagos envy. The role boasts so many nuances, he said. Each night I can focus on different details to highlight different parts of Hamilton’s life, his world, while highlighting Burrs’ outsider perspective. (The character) has a very nice way of showing us that we live our own lives but are also spectators in the lives of others while all being connected in some way. But it’s also a cautionary tale about comparison, about jealousy, he continued. Dixon is playing the underrated role in a still underrated musical. He, like thousands of others, is getting it now. And his mission is to sell even more people on Hamilton, a rap musical about the founding fathers. For more details and tickets, visit boston.broadway.com

