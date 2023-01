Muslims have always been portrayed as the enemy, says Sanam Saeed on Bollywood stereotypes – Celebrity

Bollywood’s Muslim stereotype has become the hot topic after clips from Netflix Indias latest film Mission Majnu started circulating on social media. The age-old visual markers were ticked off by a man with kohl-rimmed eyes who spits adaabs in every sentence against the backdrop of Pakistan building nuclear weapons. Actor Sanam Saeed spoke with raw india about this kind of stereotyping and Bollywood’s ban on Pakistani artists, saying she doesn’t understand why politics has to penetrate cultural collaboration. The Zindagi Gulzar Hai the actor shared his favorite Bollywood movie Queen qualifying the relatability factor as the reason. It wasn’t a spectacle, she said, as the conversation shifted to how Muslims are often captured through the lens of Bollywood. Of course, we always laugh at the way Muslims are portrayed in Indian movies with the Kajol [kohl], pray that ball [prayer cap] and green in the background somewhere to show that it is a Muslim person or a Muslim community. It becomes too political, they have always been put forward as the enemy. She added that she does not recall seeing any projects where the two nations are friends and collaborate together. She thinks that’s a far cry from reality, where collaborations happen on all levels. Jumping back to the days before the ban was imposed, she said it had come as no shock to see cross-border cultural exchange take off. It was exciting, it was time. It was very exhilarating, very liberating and rather complete that finally these two centers of culture, creativity and art collaborate to form even more things. She juxtaposed her feelings after the ban imposed due to the Uri attack in 2016. It was a bit of a rude awakening, confusing why mix politics with art and culture? Tragic but also, I guess we all got over it, that’s what it is that you can’t fight, there’s nothing you can do about it. Except stuff like that, what did we do now, she says adding that despite everything, artists always try to find their way and work together. It’s unfortunate, it’s very tragic and unfortunate. Asked about her views on Mahira Khans, she comments that she is wary of Indian OTT projects which appeared around the time Saeed starred in EEZ5s The killer Haseena Ke Naam, she said their situations were different. I’ve never worked in Bollywood, it’s not Bollywood, Bollywood is a completely different ballgame. The moment I stepped foot in the door, the ban had come. Fawad [Khan] and Mahira were really hit hard, so I’m sure they’re nervous and scared because of the way they were treated. It’s definitely a confusing place to be when one second you’re here and the next second you’re totally freaking out. I can totally understand why Mahira would be nervous to take this step again because it was a tough exit for them, she added.

